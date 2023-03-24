|
24.03.2023 13:00:00
Hormel Foods Provides Eight Elite Snacking Options as College Basketball Fans Get Ready for a Thrilling Weekend of Action
From Chocolate-Covered Bacon to SPAM® Musubi to WHOLLY® Loaded Tater Tot Kabobs – Game on!
AUSTIN, Minn., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the intensity of the college basketball tournaments continues to ramp up, so too are the snacking and entertaining options of millions of people across the country. That's why as the games get bigger, Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global-branded food company, and its leading brands are providing basketball fans with expert snacking and entertaining tips and recipes.
Whether you're attending a watch party or hosting one, great food is a must. Here's how you can elevate your tourney-time snacking and entertaining experience:
"The only thing basketball fans take more seriously than their brackets are the game-day food options," said Henry Hsia, vice president, Retail marketing – snacking and entertaining. "Food is integral to the whole game-day experience, so our team of culinary experts wanted to highlight these eight elite options to make your tournament gathering that much easier with helpful recipes, tips and serving suggestions."
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.
