Hormel Foods Aktie

Hormel Foods für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850875 / ISIN: US4404521001

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28.05.2026 12:54:35

Hormel Foods Reaffirms FY26 Adj. EPS And Net Sales Outlook; Stock Up 7.3% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, branded food company Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $1.43 to $1.51 per share on net sales between $12.2 billion and $12.5 billion, with organic net sales growth of 1 to 4 percent.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, HRL is trading on the NYSE at $22.50, up $1.53 or 7.32 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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