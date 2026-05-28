Hormel Foods Aktie
WKN: 850875 / ISIN: US4404521001
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28.05.2026 12:54:35
Hormel Foods Reaffirms FY26 Adj. EPS And Net Sales Outlook; Stock Up 7.3% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, branded food company Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026.
For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $1.43 to $1.51 per share on net sales between $12.2 billion and $12.5 billion, with organic net sales growth of 1 to 4 percent.
In Thursday's pre-market trading, HRL is trading on the NYSE at $22.50, up $1.53 or 7.32 percent.
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