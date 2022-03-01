HORMEL FOODS REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER SALES AND REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE

AUSTIN, Minn., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a leading global branded food company, today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. All comparisons are to the first quarter of fiscal 2021 unless otherwise noted.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY - FIRST QUARTER

Volume of 1.2 billion lbs., up 2%; organic volume 1 down 4%

down 4% Record net sales of $3.0 billion , up 24%; organic net sales 1 up 13%

, up 24%; organic net sales up 13% Operating income of $320 million , up 19%

, up 19% Operating margin of 10.5%, compared to 10.9% last year

Pretax earnings of $309 million , up 11%

, up 11% Effective tax rate of 22.4%, compared to 19.7% last year

Diluted earnings per share of $0.44 , up 7% compared to last year

, up 7% compared to last year Cash flow from operations of $384 million , up 87%

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

"We remain on track to deliver our sales and earnings guidance for the year as our team achieved its fifth consecutive quarter of record net sales and grew operating income by double digits during the first quarter," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. "Our ability to deliver these results demonstrates the strength of our balanced business model and our exceptional execution in navigating difficult operating conditions. This is a testament to our experienced management team, clear strategic priorities and dedicated team members around the world."

"We continue to benefit from the strength of our brands and our strategy to meet consumers when and where they want to eat," Snee said. "Our foodservice businesses had another outstanding quarter, indicating the value of our direct selling organization and differentiated product portfolio. We also delivered another quarter of growth at retail, led by strong performances from brands such as Columbus®, WHOLLY®, Applegate®, Hormel® Gatherings® and SPAM®, and the contribution of the Planters® business. We continue to support our brands with increased advertising across each business segment during the quarter to support our leading positions in the marketplace."

"From a bottom-line perspective, the intentional actions we have taken to offset inflationary pressures are working. These actions include pricing, improving promotional effectiveness and shifting to a more profitable mix," Snee said. "We saw excellent results from the value-added businesses in Refrigerated Foods and the Jennie-O Turkey Store business, which benefited from favorable market conditions and our initial transformative efforts. The Planters® business was also a catalyst for earnings growth as we continued to leverage the expertise and scale it has provided our high-growth snacking platform."

"Our One Supply Chain team faced some of the most difficult operating conditions since the start of the pandemic," Snee said. "From late December through January, our operations were heavily impacted by significant labor shortages due to the omicron variant, severe upstream and downstream disruptions, and continued industrywide operational challenges. The team once again demonstrated resilience in the face of numerous pressures, never wavering on its commitment to the safety of all team members."

OUTLOOK

"We are reaffirming our sales and earnings guidance," Snee said. "We expect the demand environment to remain favorable, pricing actions to combat inflationary pressures and continued growth from products such as Columbus® charcuterie, Applegate® natural and organic meats, Planters® snack nuts, and foodservice prepared proteins and pizza toppings. Additionally, we anticipate the operating environment to remain volatile, but our supply chain will continue to show improvement as labor pressures ease and new capacity comes online to support key growth platforms, such as dry sausage, pizza toppings and bacon."



Fiscal 2022 Outlook Net Sales Guidance (in billions) $11.7 - $12.5 Diluted Earnings per Share Guidance $1.87 - $2.03

STRATEGIC EVOLUTION UPDATE

Planters® Snack Nuts Business Integration

"The Planters® snack nuts business continues to perform at the high end of our expectations," Snee said. "We are on track to launch many new innovation items, including Planters® Sweet & Spicy Dry Roasted peanuts, and refresh the branding and packaging. Recently, we also made investments in advertising with the All or One campaign."

During the first quarter, the company completed the supply chain integration of the Planters® and Corn Nuts® businesses. We anticipate continued synergies and improved customer service levels going forward.

Jennie-O Turkey Store Transformation

"We continue to take transformative actions at Jennie-O Turkey Store and are starting to see the benefits," Snee said. "We have a plan for the integration of all business functions into the broader Hormel Foods organization, including our supply chain, selling organization and marketing team. Our actions will lead to a more demand-oriented and optimized turkey portfolio that is better aligned with the changing needs of our customers, consumers and operators. This is expected to result in improved long-term growth, higher profitability and lower earnings volatility."

Beginning in the first quarter, the Jennie-O Turkey Store team implemented a program to optimize our commodity portfolio while simultaneously increasing investments into branded, value-added products. Additionally, the company integrated the Jennie-O Turkey Store and Hormel Foods research and development teams. The company plans to integrate other business functions, such as the selling organization and marketing teams, into the broader Hormel Foods organization by the start of fiscal 2023.

The closure of the Benson Avenue production facility remains on track for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Further, the company will integrate the Jennie-O Turkey Store supply chain into the broader Hormel Foods One Supply Chain by the start of fiscal 2023.

The company expects the Jennie-O Turkey Store business to deliver higher growth and profitability along with other financial benefits, including increased asset efficiency, higher manufacturing throughput, better labor utilization and avoidance of capital expenditure. The company expects these changes will drive selling, general and administrative cost synergies of approximately $20M - $30M annually by fiscal 2023.



CHANNEL HIGHLIGHTS – FIRST QUARTER

Demand across all the company's U.S. domestic channels remained elevated, as exhibited by strong growth compared to the prior year and compared to pre-pandemic levels. The company benefited from pricing actions to offset inflationary pressures across many categories and contributions from the Planters® snack nuts business. Sales for the international channel declined, primarily due to demand softness in China caused by COVID-related restrictions and current export logistics challenges.





Quarter Ended



January 30, 2022

compared to

January 24, 2021

January 30, 2022

compared to

January 26, 2020 Net Sales Percent Change (%)







U.S. Retail

17

32 U.S. Foodservice

51

25 International

(3)

6 Total

24

28

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS – FIRST QUARTER

Refrigerated Foods

Volume down 4%; organic volume 1 down 5%

down 5% Net sales up 19%; organic net sales 1 up 17%

up 17% Segment profit up 15%

Value-added volume and sales increased due to strong results from the foodservice businesses and pricing actions across most categories. Consistent with the company's long-term strategy to better align resources to value-added growth, the overall decline in volume was due to lower commodity sales as a result of the company's new pork supply agreement. Foodservice volume and sales increased with growth in every branded category and from the inclusion of the Planters® snack nuts business. Retail and deli sales increased with growth led by products such as Applegate® natural and organic meats and Hormel® Gatherings® party trays. Products such as Columbus® grab-and-go charcuterie also benefited from new production capacity in Nebraska. Higher foodservice sales and numerous pricing actions across the other value-added businesses overcame higher operational and logistics costs. Volume, sales and segment profit were negatively impacted by production constraints due to labor shortages.

Grocery Products

Volume up 22%; organic volume 1 up 1%

up 1% Net sales up 48%; organic net sales 1 up 7%

up 7% Segment profit up 8%

Volume and sales increased, driven by growth from the simple meals and Mexican foods portfolios and from the inclusion of the Planters® snack nuts business. Brands leading the sales growth included WHOLLY®, SPAM®, Dinty Moore® andMary Kitchen®. Segment profit increased due to the contribution from the Planters® snack nuts business, which more than offset lower results from MegaMex and higher operational and logistics costs. Volume, sales and segment profit were negatively impacted by production constraints due to labor shortages.

Jennie-O Turkey Store

Volume down 3%

Net sales up 15%

Segment profit up 62%

Sales increased due to improved foodservice performance, increased whole bird shipments and pricing actions across the portfolio. The decline in volume was largely due to lower commodity volumes as a result of labor shortages. Higher commodity prices and strong foodservice sales drove the significant improvement in segment profit. The business absorbed significantly higher feed and logistics costs.

International & Other

Volume down 17%; organic volume 1 down 19%

down 19% Net sales down 3%; organic net sales 1 down 6%

down 6% Segment profit down 19%

Volume and sales declined due to demand softness in China caused by COVID-related restrictions, current export logistics challenges and lower fresh pork export volume resulting from the company's new pork supply agreement. Segment profit declined due to lower sales across the portfolio and a decline in equity in earnings.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DETAILS

Advertising spend was $47 million compared to $34 million in the prior year.

compared to in the prior year. The effective tax rate was 22.4% compared to 19.7% last year. Last year's tax rate benefited from a state tax settlement. The effective tax rate for fiscal 2022 is expected to be between 20.5% and 22.5%.

Capital expenditures in the first quarter were $50 million compared to $40 million last year. The company's target for capital expenditures in fiscal 2022 is $310 million .

compared to last year. The company's target for capital expenditures in fiscal 2022 is . Depreciation and amortization expense in the first quarter was $64 million compared to $51 million last year. The full-year expense is expected to be approximately $250 million .

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The "forward-looking" information may include statements concerning the Company's outlook for the future as well as other statements of beliefs, future plans, strategies, or anticipated events and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as "should result," "believe," "intend," "plan," "are expected to," "targeted," "will continue," "will approximate," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those anticipated or projected, which factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the deterioration of economic conditions; the uncertain and rapidly changing COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; potential disruption of operations at co-manufacturers, suppliers, logistics providers, customers, or other third-party service providers; risk of loss of a material contract; the Company's inability to protect information technology systems against, or effectively respond to, cyber attacks or security breaches; deterioration of labor relations, labor availability or increases to labor costs; general risks of the food industry, including food contamination; outbreaks of disease among livestock and poultry flocks; fluctuations in commodity prices and availability of raw materials and other inputs; fluctuations in market demand for the Company's products; risks of litigation; potential sanctions and compliance costs arising from government regulation; compliance with stringent environmental regulation and potential environmental litigation; and risks arising from the Company's foreign operations. Please refer to the cautionary statements regarding "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" that appear in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which can be accessed at hormelfoods.com in the "Investors" section, for additional information. In making these statements, the Company is not undertaking, and specifically declines to undertake, any obligation to address or update each or any factor in future filings or communications regarding the Company's business or results. Though the Company has attempted to list comprehensively these important cautionary risk factors, the Company wishes to caution investors and others that other factors may in the future prove to be important in affecting the Company's business or results of operations. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which represent current views as of the date made.

Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this news release may not sum precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

1 COMPARISON OF U.S. GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The non-GAAP adjusted financial measures of organic net sales and organic volume are presented to provide investors with additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. Organic net sales and organic volume are defined as net sales and volume, excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. Organic net sales and organic volume exclude the impact of the acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business (June 2021) in the Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods and International & Other segments.

The company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, because they are the measures used to evaluate performance on a comparable year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP measures are not intended to be a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures in analyzing financial performance. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The tables below show the calculations to reconcile from the GAAP measures to the non-GAAP adjusted measures.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES In thousands















ORGANIC VOLUME AND NET SALES (NON-GAAP)

















Quarter Ended

January 30,

2022

January 24,

2021



Volume (lbs.) Reported GAAP Acquisitions Organic (Non-GAAP)

Reported GAAP

Non-GAAP % Change Grocery Products 371,515 (63,212) 308,303

304,334

1.3 Refrigerated Foods 572,752 (8,573) 564,179

595,315

(5.2) Jennie-O Turkey Store 188,500 — 188,500

193,569

(2.6) International & Other 72,106 (1,722) 70,384

86,489

(18.6) Total 1,204,872 (73,507) 1,131,365

1,179,706

(4.1)















Net Sales













Grocery Products $ 855,591 $ (235,732) $ 619,859

$ 577,599

7.3 Refrigerated Foods 1,627,528 (31,253) 1,596,275

1,367,077

16.8 Jennie-O Turkey Store 384,471 — 384,471

333,321

15.3 International & Other 176,768 (4,839) 171,929

183,150

(6.1) Total $ 3,044,358 $ (271,824) $ 2,772,534

$ 2,461,147

12.7





















HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA Unaudited In thousands





Quarter Ended



January 30,

2022

January 24,

2021

% Change Net Sales











Grocery Products

$ 855,591

$ 577,599

48.1 Refrigerated Foods

1,627,528

1,367,077

19.1 Jennie-O Turkey Store

384,471

333,321

15.3 International & Other

176,768

183,150

(3.5) Total

$ 3,044,358

$ 2,461,147

23.7



























Segment Profit











Grocery Products

$ 99,486

$ 92,202

7.9 Refrigerated Foods

162,391

141,171

15.0 Jennie-O Turkey Store

43,737

26,940

62.4 International & Other

26,084

32,204

(19.0) Total Segment Profit

331,699

292,517

13.4 Net Unallocated Expense

22,933

15,547

47.5 Noncontrolling Interest

139

112

24.0 Earnings Before Income Taxes

$ 308,904

$ 277,082

11.5















HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Unaudited In thousands, except per share amounts







Quarter Ended



January 30,

2022

January 24,

2021 Net Sales

$ 3,044,358

$ 2,461,147 Cost of Products Sold

2,505,610

2,010,977 Gross Profit

538,749

450,170 Selling, General and Administrative

225,972

196,380 Equity in Earnings of Affiliates

6,898

14,228 Operating Income

319,675

268,018 Interest and Investment Income

3,869

17,291 Interest Expense

(14,640)

(8,227) Earnings Before Income Taxes

308,904

277,082 Provision for Income Taxes

69,194

54,687 Effective Tax Rate

22.4 %

19.7 % Net Earnings

239,710

222,395 Less: Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

139

112 Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation

$ 239,571

$ 222,283









Net Earnings Per Share







Basic

$ 0.44

$ 0.41 Diluted

$ 0.44

$ 0.41









Weighted-average Shares Outstanding



Basic

542,680

539,913 Diluted

547,928

547,444









Dividends Declared per Share

$ 0.2600

$ 0.2450

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited In thousands







January 30,

2022

October 31,

2021 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 824,434

$ 613,530 Short-term Marketable Securities

22,194

21,162 Accounts Receivable

812,706

895,719 Inventories

1,385,705

1,369,198 Taxes Receivable

7,699

8,293 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

40,614

39,914 Total Current Assets

3,093,350

2,947,816









Goodwill

4,928,139

4,929,102 Other Intangibles

1,817,165

1,822,273 Pension Assets

296,450

289,096 Investments In and Receivables from Affiliates

286,493

299,019 Other Assets

303,577

299,907 Net Property, Plant and Equipment

2,101,835

2,109,117 Total Assets

$ 12,827,009

$ 12,696,329



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses

$ 799,368

$ 844,502 Accrued Marketing Expenses

149,628

114,746 Employee Related Expenses

214,350

269,327 Taxes Payable

89,134

23,520 Interest and Dividends Payable

154,024

154,803 Current Maturities of Long-term Debt

8,829

8,756 Total Current Liabilities

1,415,334

1,415,654









Long-term Debt Less Current Maturities

3,309,150

3,315,147 Pension and Post-retirement Benefits

547,779

546,362 Other Long-term Liabilities

166,906

162,623 Deferred Income Taxes

281,515

278,183 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(265,524)

(277,269) Other Shareholders' Investment

7,371,849

7,255,630 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment

$ 12,827,009

$ 12,696,329

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited In thousands







Quarter Ended



January 30,

2022

January 24,

2021 Operating Activities







Net Earnings

$ 239,710

$ 222,395 Depreciation and Amortization

64,280

51,043 Decrease (Increase) in Working Capital

54,382

(62,585) Other

25,384

(5,167) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

383,756

205,686









Investing Activities







Net (Purchase) Sale of Securities

(1,611)

(206) Net Purchases of Property and Equipment

(49,359)

(38,902) Other

1,290

(193) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities

(49,680)

(39,301)









Financing Activities







Repayments of Long-term Debt and Finance Leases

(2,163)

(2,165) Dividends Paid on Common Stock

(132,909)

(125,516) Share Repurchase

—

(8,837) Other

11,053

1,765 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

(124,019)

(134,754) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

846

5,600 Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

210,904

37,232 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year

613,530

1,714,309 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter

$ 824,434

$ 1,751,541

