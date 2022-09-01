HORMEL FOODS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS AND REVISES FULL YEAR SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE

The company delivers its seventh consecutive quarter of record sales and fourth consecutive quarter of earnings growth

AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a leading global branded food company, today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. All comparisons are to the third quarter of fiscal 2021 unless otherwise noted.

Record net sales of $3.0 billion , up 6%; organic net sales 1 up 3%

, up 6%; organic net sales up 3% Operating income of $291 million , up 40%; up 17% compared to adjusted operating income 1 of $248 million last year

, up 40%; up 17% compared to adjusted operating income of last year Operating margin of 9.6%, compared to 7.2% last year and compared to adjusted operating margin 1 of 8.7% last year

of 8.7% last year Pretax earnings of $290 million , up 42%; up 18% compared to adjusted pretax earnings 1 of $245 million last year

, up 42%; up 18% compared to adjusted pretax earnings of last year Effective tax rate of 24.5%, compared to 13.3% last year

Diluted earnings per share of $0.40 , up 25%; up 3% compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 of $0.39 last year

, up 25%; up 3% compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of last year Cash flow from operations of $186 million , up 143%

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY - THIRD QUARTEREXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

"We delivered another quarter of record sales and double-digit operating income growth," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. "In the current environment, delivering seven straight quarters of record sales and four consecutive quarters of earnings growth is a notable achievement and speaks to the effectiveness of our strategy and the importance of our brands in uncertain times. Our team's execution played a pivotal role in our growth this quarter, as together, we overcame significant challenges, including continued broad-based inflationary pressures, persistent upstream and downstream supply chain disruptions, limited turkey supply, and impacts in China from COVID-related restrictions and temporary plant shutdowns."

"We continued to benefit from our balanced business model during the quarter, led by outstanding contributions from Jennie-O Turkey Store and Refrigerated Foods," Snee said. "The Jennie-O Turkey Store segment significantly outperformed our profit expectations for the quarter as the team managed limited turkey supply effectively and maximized operational performance. Refrigerated Foods delivered double-digit, value-added earnings growth on retail and foodservice items, more than offsetting lower commodity profitability. Similar to last quarter, impressive performance from these businesses helped mitigate higher input and supply chain costs across all segments. Earnings growth was also supported by the Planters® snack nuts business, which continues to meet our expectations."

"Our brands remain healthy, continue to generate growth and are responding well to pricing actions," Snee said. "Consumers and operators continued to engage with our brands due to their value, convenience and versatility. The team drove volume, sales and share2 gains at retail for brands such as SKIPPY®, Hormel® Gatherings®, Hormel® chili, Dinty Moore® and Mary Kitchen®. Likewise, demand for our foodservice products was strong, as operators again turned to our items to help mitigate labor pressures and diversify menu offerings. Value-added products such as our premium bacon and sausage, sliced meats and our line of premium prepared proteins performed exceptionally well this quarter. Our strategy of building a portfolio with both premium and value offerings continued to serve us well as macroeconomic conditions pressure some of our customers, consumers and operators. Our teams remain keenly focused on the long-term needs of the business, our strategic priorities and protecting the equity of our leading brands."

OUTLOOK

"From a top-line and bottom-line perspective, the business remains healthy as we continue to navigate some of the most difficult operating conditions in the company's 130-year history," Snee said. "We are confident in our ability to exceed our previous sales guidance due to strong demand for our foodservice and center store grocery brands, higher turkey markets and the pricing actions we have taken across the portfolio. Our long-term strategy to meet consumers where they want to eat, with a broad portfolio of products, has been crucial to our growth in the current environment."

"We expect elevated cost inflation to persist, primarily related to operations, logistics and raw material inputs," Snee said. "As a result, we are revising our full year earnings guidance range. We view the majority of the escalated cost pressures we are currently absorbing as transient and likely to subside over the coming quarters. We will continue to leverage our balanced business model and experienced management team as we navigate these difficult business conditions."

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

Previous

Updated Net Sales Guidance (in billions)

$11.7 - $12.5

$12.2 - $12.8 Diluted Earnings per Share Guidance

$1.87 - $1.97

$1.78 - $1.85











STRATEGIC EVOLUTION UPDATE

"We recently announced the next step in our strategic evolution, our Go Forward (GoFWD) initiative," Snee said. "We will be organizing our business into three empowered segments to support our six strategic priorities, better align our business to the needs of our customers, consumers and operators, and drive sustainable long-term growth. Our new operating model is a culmination of our recent strategic actions, which included numerous portfolio-building acquisitions, such as the Planters® snack nuts business, the creation of One Supply Chain, the modernization of our technology and e-commerce capabilities, and most recently, our transformational efforts at Jennie-O Turkey Store. This new structure will create a more aligned organization that is accountable, nimble and focused on creating the Hormel Foods of the future."

The company is transitioning to three operating segments – Retail, Foodservice and International – and will begin operating under the new model on Oct. 31, 2022. Earnings will be reported under this structure beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The three new segments will continue to be supported by the company's One Supply Chain team and corporate functions. Additionally, the company will be standing up a Brand Fuel center of excellence, which will house enterprisewide brand management expertise, marketing support, insights-led innovation and analytical capabilities to further enable data-driven decisions. This center will also incorporate the digital experience group, the company's e-commerce and digital content team that leads the company's brands and businesses in the virtual marketplace.

Coinciding with the announcement of the new operating model, the company disclosed the following senior leadership appointments:

The company's largest segment – Retail – will be led by Deanna Brady , as executive vice president of Retail. Brady currently oversees the company's Refrigerated Foods segment.

, as executive vice president of Retail. Brady currently oversees the company's Refrigerated Foods segment. The Foodservice segment will be led by Mark Ourada , group vice president of Foodservice.

, group vice president of Foodservice. Swen Neufeldt will continue to lead the company's international business as group vice president, president of Hormel Foods International Corporation.

"Our balanced model, strategic investments and experienced management team have served us well in the past and will be key to our success in the coming years," Snee said. "Under the leadership of Deanna, Mark and Swen, we expect to drive sustainable growth in line with our long-term growth goals. Each of these leaders has over 25 years of experience with the company and proven reputations for delivering results. I could not be more excited for the future of our company."

Changes to the company's operating segments have no impact on historical consolidated results of operations, financial position or cash flows. Recast financial information will be provided during the first quarter of fiscal 2023 to aid in comparability to historical financial data.

CHANNEL HIGHLIGHTS – THIRD QUARTER

Demand across the company's U.S. channels remained elevated for center store items at retail and value-added foodservice products. The company benefited from pricing actions to offset inflationary pressures across many categories and contributions from the Planters® snack nuts business. Sales for the international channel declined, primarily due to lower export sales.











Net Sales Percent Change (%)

Third Quarter

Year to Date U.S. Retail

4

12 U.S. Foodservice

14

30 International

(13)

(6) Total

6

16

Volume down 18%; organic volume 1 down 19%

down 19% Net sales up 2%; organic net sales 1 up 1%

up 1% Segment profit up 16%

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS – THIRD QUARTERRefrigerated Foods

Net sales increased due to continued strong results from the foodservice businesses, growth from many retail products, strategic pricing actions across the portfolio and the inclusion of the Planters® snack nuts business in the convenience channel. Retail products such as Applegate® natural and organic meats, Hormel® Gatherings® party trays, Hormel® Natural Choice®sliced meats, Hormel® Square TableTM entrees and Lloyd's® barbeque grew volume and sales for the quarter. Foodservice growth was driven by elevated demand for brands such as Austin Blues®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Hormel® Bacon 1TM, Café H® and Old Smokehouse®. Consistent with the company's long-term strategy to better align resources to value-added growth, the overall decline in volume was due primarily to lower commodity sales resulting from the company's new pork supply agreement. Segment profit growth was driven by strong results from the value-added businesses, more than offsetting higher operational and logistics costs, and lower commodity profitability.

Volume up 15%; organic volume 1 up 8%

up 8% Net sales up 25%; organic net sales 1 up 13%

up 13% Segment profit down 5%

Grocery Products

Volume and sales increased significantly, led by strong demand across the nut butters, Mexican and simple meals portfolios, and from the inclusion of the Planters® snack nuts business. Organic sales gains were led by products such as SKIPPY® spreads, WHOLLY® Guacamole, Hormel® chili, Dinty Moore® beef stew and Mary Kitchen® hash, in addition to strategic pricing actions. Segment profit declined due to the impact from continued inflationary pressures and lower results from MegaMex.

Volume down 20%

Net sales down 8%

Segment profit up 537%

Jennie-O Turkey Store

As anticipated, volume and sales declined as a result of the supply impacts on the company's vertically integrated supply chain from highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Foodservice and whole-bird sales increased due to favorable pricing, partially offsetting lower commodity and retail sales. Higher commodity prices and foodservice sales drove the substantial improvement in segment profit.

Volume down 11%; organic volume 1 down 12%

down 12% Net sales down 5%; organic net sales 1 down 6%

down 6% Segment profit down 9%

International & Other

Higher global sales of SPAM® luncheon meat and improved results in Brazil did not overcome an overall decline in export sales and lower sales in China. Export volumes declined as a result of current export logistics challenges and lower commodity sales due to the company's new pork supply agreement. Sales in China were negatively affected by COVID-related restrictions and temporary plant shutdowns. Profit growth in China, due primarily to lower pork input costs, did not offset the impact of lower export sales.

Advertising spend was $37 million , compared to $31 million in the prior year.

, compared to in the prior year. The effective tax rate was 24.5%, compared to 13.3% for the previous year. Last year's rate reflected the benefit from a large volume of stock option exercises and a one-time foreign tax benefit. The effective tax rate for fiscal 2022 is expected to be between 20.5% and 22.5%.

Capital expenditures in the third quarter were $61 million , compared to $54 million last year. The company's target for capital expenditures in fiscal 2022 is $310 million .

, compared to last year. The company's target for capital expenditures in fiscal 2022 is . Depreciation and amortization expense in the third quarter was $65 million , compared to $59 million last year. The full-year expense is expected to be approximately $250 million .

SELECTED FINANCIAL DETAILSPRESENTATION

A conference call will be webcast at 8 a.m. CDT on Sept. 1, 2022. Access is available at www.hormelfoods.com by clicking on "Investors." The call will also be available via telephone by dialing 888-317-6003 and providing the access code 7805268. An audio replay is available by going to www.hormelfoods.com. The webcast replay will be available at noon CDT, Sept. 1, 2022, and will remain on the website for one year.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The "forward-looking" information may include statements concerning the Company's outlook for the future as well as other statements of beliefs, future plans, strategies, or anticipated events and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as "should result," "believe," "intend," "plan," "are expected to," "targeted," "will continue," "will approximate," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those anticipated or projected, which factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the deterioration of economic conditions; the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; potential disruption of operations including at co-manufacturers, suppliers, logistics providers, customers, or other third-party service providers; risk of loss of a material contract; the Company's inability to protect information technology systems against, or effectively respond to, cyber attacks or security breaches; deterioration of labor relations, labor availability or increases to labor costs; general risks of the food industry, including food contamination; outbreaks of disease among livestock and poultry flocks; fluctuations in commodity prices and availability of raw materials and other inputs; fluctuations in market demand for the Company's products; risks of litigation; potential sanctions and compliance costs arising from government regulation; compliance with stringent environmental regulation and potential environmental litigation; and risks arising from the Company's foreign operations. Please refer to the cautionary statements regarding "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" that appear in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which can be accessed at hormelfoods.com in the "Investors" section, for additional information. In making these statements, the Company is not undertaking, and specifically declines to undertake, any obligation to address or update each or any factor in future filings or communications regarding the Company's business or results. Though the Company has attempted to list comprehensively these important cautionary risk factors, the Company wishes to caution investors and others that other factors may in the future prove to be important in affecting the Company's business or results of operations. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which represent current views as of the date made.

Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this news release may not sum precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

END NOTES

1Organic net sales, organic volume, adjusted financial measurements of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted pretax earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion of these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these to comparable GAAP measures following the end notes.

2IRI volume and sales for 13 weeks ending 7/10/2022 - Multi-Outlet

COMPARISON OF U.S. GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The non-GAAP adjusted financial measurements of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted pretax earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are presented to provide investors with additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted pretax earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of the acquisition-related expenses and accounting adjustments related to the acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business. The tax impact was calculated using the effective tax rate for the quarter in which the expenses and accounting adjustments were incurred.

The non-GAAP adjusted financial measures of organic net sales and organic volume are presented to provide investors with additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. Organic net sales and organic volume are defined as net sales and volume, excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. Organic net sales and organic volume exclude the impact of the acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business (June 2021) in the Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, and International & Other segments.

The company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, because they are the measures used to evaluate performance on a comparable year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP measures are not intended to be a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures in analyzing financial performance. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The tables below show the calculations to reconcile from the GAAP measures to the non-GAAP adjusted measures.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES In thousands, except per share amounts















ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)

















Quarter Ended

July 31, 2022

July 25, 2021



Reported GAAP

Reported GAAP Acquisition Costs

and Adjustments Non-GAAP

Non-

GAAP % Change Net Sales $ 3,034,414

$ 2,863,670 $ — $ 2,863,670

6.0 Cost of Products Sold 2,528,364

2,440,322 (12,900) 2,427,422

4.2 Gross Profit 506,049

423,348 12,900 436,248

16.0 Selling, General and Administrative 222,147

226,284 (27,462) 198,822

11.7 Equity in Earnings of Affiliates 7,138

10,420 — 10,420

(31.5) Operating Income 291,040

207,484 40,362 247,846

17.4 Interest and Investment Income (Expense) 14,411

8,457 — 8,457

70.4 Interest Expense 15,615

11,703 — 11,703

33.4 Earnings Before Income Taxes 289,836

204,238 40,362 244,600

18.5 Provision for Income Taxes 71,010

27,164 5,368 32,532

118.3 Net Earnings 218,826

177,074 34,994 212,068

3.2 Less: Net Earnings Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (89)

157 — 157

(156.6) Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation $ 218,915

$ 176,917 $ 34,994 $ 211,911

3.3















Diluted Net Earnings Per Share $ 0.40

$ 0.32 $ 0.06 $ 0.39

2.6















Operating Margin (% of Net Sales) 9.6

7.2

8.7





















Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2022

July 25, 2021



Reported GAAP

Reported GAAP Acquisition Costs

and Adjustments Non-GAAP

Non-

GAAP % Change Net Sales $ 9,175,331

$ 7,931,438 $ — $ 7,931,438

15.7 Cost of Products Sold 7,577,062

6,581,613 (12,900) 6,568,713

15.4 Gross Profit 1,598,269

1,349,825 12,900 1,362,725

17.3 Selling, General and Administrative 672,777

622,630 (30,303) 592,327

13.6 Equity in Earnings of Affiliates 19,951

37,722 — 37,722

(47.1) Operating Income 945,443

764,917 43,203 808,120

17.0 Interest and Investment Income (Expense) 20,078

36,740 — 36,740

(45.3) Interest Expense 44,913

27,718 — 27,718

62.0 Earnings Before Income Taxes 920,608

773,940 43,203 817,143

12.7 Provision for Income Taxes 200,393

146,549 5,975 152,524

31.4 Net Earnings 720,215

627,390 37,228 664,618

8.4 Less: Net Earnings Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 112

290 — 290

(61.4) Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation $ 720,103

$ 627,101 $ 37,228 $ 664,329

8.4















Diluted Net Earnings Per Share $ 1.31

$ 1.15 $ 0.06 $ 1.21

8.3















Operating Margin (% of Net Sales) 10.3

9.6

10.2





ORGANIC VOLUME AND NET SALES (NON-GAAP)

















Quarter Ended

July 31, 2022

July 25, 2021



Volume (lbs.) Reported GAAP Acquisitions Organic (Non-GAAP)

Reported GAAP

Non-GAAP % Change Grocery Products 366,609 (20,825) 345,785

319,216

8.3 Refrigerated Foods 484,271 (3,946) 480,325

591,143

(18.7) Jennie-O Turkey Store 149,931 — 149,931

187,220

(19.9) International & Other 73,797 (561) 73,236

83,055

(11.8) Total 1,074,609 (25,332) 1,049,277

1,180,634

(11.1)















Net Sales













Grocery Products $ 869,802 $ (78,202) $ 791,600

$ 698,584

13.3 Refrigerated Foods 1,660,257 (14,968) 1,645,289

1,624,641

1.3 Jennie-O Turkey Store 323,796 — 323,796

350,897

(7.7) International & Other 180,559 (1,557) 179,002

189,548

(5.6) Total $ 3,034,414 $ (94,727) $ 2,939,687

$ 2,863,670

2.7

































Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2022

July 25, 2021



Volume (lbs.) Reported GAAP Acquisitions Organic (Non-GAAP)

Reported GAAP

Non-GAAP % Change Grocery Products 1,111,288 (138,187) 973,101

937,345

3.8 Refrigerated Foods 1,574,499 (22,128) 1,552,372

1,779,729

(12.8) Jennie-O Turkey Store 540,039 — 540,039

583,413

(7.4) International & Other 217,853 (3,503) 214,350

252,801

(15.2) Total 3,443,679 (163,817) 3,279,862

3,553,288

(7.7)















Net Sales













Grocery Products $ 2,598,964 $ (514,709) $ 2,084,256

$ 1,904,415

9.4 Refrigerated Foods 4,932,070 (80,980) 4,851,090

4,445,099

9.1 Jennie-O Turkey Store 1,115,554 — 1,115,554

1,035,397

7.7 International & Other 528,743 (9,877) 518,865

546,528

(5.1) Total $ 9,175,331 $ (605,565) $ 8,569,765

$ 7,931,438

8.0

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA In thousands Unaudited













Quarter Ended



July 31, 2022

July 25, 2021

% Change Net Sales











Grocery Products

$ 869,802

$ 698,584

24.5 Refrigerated Foods

1,660,257

1,624,641

2.2 Jennie-O Turkey Store

323,796

350,897

(7.7) International & Other

180,559

189,548

(4.7) Total

$ 3,034,414

$ 2,863,670

6.0













Segment Profit











Grocery Products

$ 76,478

$ 80,791

(5.3) Refrigerated Foods

177,109

153,216

15.6 Jennie-O Turkey Store

37,433

5,874

537.3 International & Other

25,334

27,915

(9.2) Total Segment Profit

316,354

267,796

18.1 Net Unallocated Expense

26,429

63,715

(58.5) Noncontrolling Interest

(89)

157

(156.7) Earnings Before Income Taxes

$ 289,836

$ 204,238

41.9

















Nine Months Ended



July 31, 2022

July 25, 2021

% Change Net Sales











Grocery Products

$ 2,598,964

$ 1,904,415

36.5 Refrigerated Foods

4,932,070

4,445,099

11.0 Jennie-O Turkey Store

1,115,554

1,035,397

7.7 International & Other

528,743

546,528

(3.3) Total

$ 9,175,331

$ 7,931,438

15.7













Segment Profit











Grocery Products

$ 265,263

$ 270,963

(2.1) Refrigerated Foods

517,993

467,740

10.7 Jennie-O Turkey Store

142,969

45,514

214.1 International & Other

75,071

84,600

(11.3) Total Segment Profit

1,001,295

868,817

15.2 Net Unallocated Expense

80,799

95,166

(15.1) Noncontrolling Interest

112

290

(61.4) Earnings Before Income Taxes

$ 920,608

$ 773,940

19.0















HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS In thousands, except per share amounts Unaudited























Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended





July 31,

2022

July 25,

2021

July 31,

2022

July 25,

2021

Net Sales

$ 3,034,414

$ 2,863,670

$ 9,175,331

$ 7,931,438

Cost of Products Sold

2,528,364

2,440,322

7,577,062

6,581,613

Gross Profit

506,049

423,348

1,598,269

1,349,825

Selling, General and Administrative

222,147

226,284

672,777

622,630

Equity in Earnings of Affiliates

7,138

10,420

19,951

37,722

Operating Income

291,040

207,484

945,443

764,917

Interest and Investment Income

14,411

8,457

20,078

36,740

Interest Expense

15,615

11,703

44,913

27,718

Earnings Before Income Taxes

289,836

204,238

920,608

773,940

Provision for Income Taxes

71,010

27,164

200,393

146,549

Effective Tax Rate

24.5 %

13.3 %

21.8 %

18.9 %

Net Earnings

218,826

177,074

720,215

627,390

Less: Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

(89)

157

112

290

Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation

$ 218,915

$ 176,917

$ 720,103

$ 627,101





















Net Earnings Per Share

















Basic

$ 0.40

$ 0.33

$ 1.32

$ 1.16

Diluted

$ 0.40

$ 0.32

$ 1.31

$ 1.15





















Weighted-average Shares Outstanding

















Basic

546,077

541,746

544,486

540,618

Diluted

550,167

548,072

549,377

547,684





















Dividends Declared per Share

$ 0.2600

$ 0.2450

$ 0.7800

$ 0.7350



HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION In thousands Unaudited













July 31, 2022

October 31,

2021 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 850,344

$ 613,530 Short-term Marketable Securities

18,314

21,162 Accounts Receivable

802,850

895,719 Inventories

1,679,179

1,369,198 Taxes Receivable

7,733

8,293 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

45,063

39,914 Total Current Assets

3,403,484

2,947,816









Goodwill

4,929,337

4,929,102 Other Intangibles

1,808,235

1,822,273 Pension Assets

311,157

289,096 Investments In and Receivables from Affiliates

277,727

299,019 Other Assets

292,412

299,907 Net Property, Plant and Equipment

2,118,067

2,109,117 Total Assets

$ 13,140,418

$ 12,696,329



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses

$ 799,202

$ 844,502 Accrued Marketing Expenses

131,495

114,746 Employee Related Expenses

248,551

269,327 Taxes Payable

64,311

23,520 Interest and Dividends Payable

167,534

154,803 Current Maturities of Long-term Debt

8,807

8,756 Total Current Liabilities

1,419,899

1,415,654









Long-term Debt Less Current Maturities

3,294,287

3,315,147 Pension and Post-retirement Benefits

551,458

546,362 Other Long-term Liabilities

153,773

162,623 Deferred Income Taxes

354,053

278,183 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(282,574)

(277,269) Other Shareholders' Investment

7,649,522

7,255,630 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment

$ 13,140,418

$ 12,696,329

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS In thousands Unaudited





Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended



July 31,

2022

July 25,

2021

July 31,

2022

July 25,

2021 Operating Activities















Net Earnings

$ 218,826

$ 177,074

$ 720,215

$ 627,390 Depreciation and Amortization

65,132

59,183

191,568

162,490 Decrease (Increase) in Working Capital

(169,800)

(160,219)

(270,282)

(350,602) Other

71,887

489

121,656

(1,491) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

186,046

76,527

763,157

437,786

















Investing Activities















Net (Purchase) Sale of Securities

5,664

(583)

1,296

(1,304) Acquisitions of Businesses/Intangibles

—

(3,396,246)

—

(3,396,246) Net Purchases of Property and Equipment

(60,360)

(53,560)

(188,140)

(137,451) Other

8,681

7,325

15,017

4,683 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities

(46,016)

(3,443,064)

(171,827)

(3,530,320)

















Financing Activities















Proceeds from Long-term Debt

—

2,276,292

—

2,276,292 Repayments of Long-term Debt and Finance Leases

(1,474)

(2,175)

(6,498)

(256,535) Dividends Paid on Common Stock

(141,860)

(132,419)

(415,923)

(390,206) Share Repurchase

—

—

—

(9,653) Other

2,872

30,666

77,958

44,007 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

(140,462)

2,172,364

(344,463)

1,663,905 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

(10,943)

1,003

(10,054)

5,683 Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

(11,375)

(1,193,170)

236,814

(1,422,946) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year

861,719

1,484,533

613,530

1,714,309 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter

$ 850,344

$ 291,363

$ 850,344

$ 291,363

INVESTOR CONTACT: David Dahlstrom (507) 437-5248 ir@hormel.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Media Relations (507) 437-5345 media@hormel.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-reports-third-quarter-results-and-revises-full-year-sales-and-earnings-guidance-301616047.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation