Hormel Foods Slid To Loss In Q4; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL), a Fortune 500 branded food company, on Thursday reported net loss in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to the company came in at $56.14 million compared with income of $220.20 million in the prior year.

Loss per share was $1.10 versus earnings per share of $0.40 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income declined to $175.99 million from $230.74 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.32 versus $0.42 last year.

Operating income declined to $2.17 million from $294.48 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $3.19 billion from $3.14 billion in the previous year.

Further, the company expected net sales and adjusted organic net sales to range between $12.2 to $12.5 billion.

For the fiscal year 2026, operating income is expected to be in the range of $956 million to $1,030 million.

Adjusted earnings per share are expected to range $1.29 to $1.39 for the fiscal year 2026.

In the pre-market trading, Hormel Foods Corp is 6.72% higher at $24.86 on the New York Stock Exchange.