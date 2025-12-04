Hormel Foods Aktie

Hormel Foods für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850875 / ISIN: US4404521001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.12.2025 13:29:16

Hormel Foods Slid To Loss In Q4; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL), a Fortune 500 branded food company, on Thursday reported net loss in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to the company came in at $56.14 million compared with income of $220.20 million in the prior year.

Loss per share was $1.10 versus earnings per share of $0.40 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income declined to $175.99 million from $230.74 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.32 versus $0.42 last year.

Operating income declined to $2.17 million from $294.48 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $3.19 billion from $3.14 billion in the previous year.

Further, the company expected net sales and adjusted organic net sales to range between $12.2 to $12.5 billion.

For the fiscal year 2026, operating income is expected to be in the range of $956 million to $1,030 million.

Adjusted earnings per share are expected to range $1.29 to $1.39 for the fiscal year 2026.

In the pre-market trading, Hormel Foods Corp is 6.72% higher at $24.86 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hormel Foods Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hormel Foods Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hormel Foods Corp. 20,67 -2,08% Hormel Foods Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:40 Vor Fonds-Schließung: So positionierte sich Big Short-Investor Michael Burry im dritten Quartal 2025
04.12.25 Paul Singer investiert in Etsy, Pinterest & Co.: Die wichtigsten Aktien im Elliott-Portfolio in Q3 2025
03.12.25 Jeremy Granthams Investmentstrategie in Q3 2025: Das Aktienportfolio im Überblick
02.12.25 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Blick auf Notenbanken: ATX und DAX legen zu -- Chinas Börsen schließen fester - Minuszeichen in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Freitag aufwärts, während auch der deutsche Leitindex höher steht. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden zum Wochenausklang keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen