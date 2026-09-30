Hormel Foods Aktie

Hormel Foods für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850875 / ISIN: US4404521001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.09.2026 12:45:49

Hormel Foods To Acquire Brakebush Brothers For $1.055 Bln

(RTTNews) - Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL), a branded food company, announced Wednesday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Brakebush Brothers, LLC, a value-added chicken producer, from the Brakebush family for approximately $1.055 billion.

The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of Hormel Foods' fiscal 2027, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

The acquisition aligns with Hormel Foods' strategy of investing in growing protein categories and will meaningfully expand the company's position in value-added chicken.

The deal is also expected to strengthen Hormel Foods' Foodservice platform through enhanced operator relationships, category expertise, and an expanded direct sales organization.

Hormel Foods anticipates the acquisition will generate growth and unlock operational synergies while enhancing cash flows. The company expects the acquisition to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share beginning in fiscal 2028. Brakebush's operations are expected to be reported primarily in Hormel Foods' Foodservice segment.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hormel Foods Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hormel Foods Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hormel Foods Corp. 17,59 0,63% Hormel Foods Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:42 3. Quartal 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
02:49 September 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
30.09.26 3. Quartal 2026: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Börsen in Asien letztlich höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag leichter. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte auf unterschiedlichem Terrain. Anleger in Asien zeigten sich in Kauflaune.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen