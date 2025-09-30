|
HORNBACH Q2 Adj. EBIT Declines; Confirms FY Guidance
(RTTNews) - HORNBACH Group reported that its second quarter net income before minority interests was 68.4 million euros compared to 80.8 million euros, a year ago. Adjusted EBIT was 110.5 million euros, down 7.2% from a year ago. The company said this was primarily driven by inflation-related salary adjustments and a slightly higher headcount due to upcoming store openings. Sales rose by 3.0% to 1.69 billion euros.
Half-year adjusted EBIT increased by 2.5% to EUR 272.2 million euros. Half-year net sales were up by 4.4% at 3.60 billion euros.
For the full year 2025/26, HORNBACH continues to expect sales at or slightly above the previous year's level, and adjusted EBIT at the level of the 2024/25 financial year.
