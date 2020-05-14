Hornbeck Offshore Plans To Commence Voluntary Prepackaged Chapter 11 Filing

(RTTNews) - Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (HOSS.OB) said that it plans to commence a voluntary prepackaged chapter 11 filing in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division within the coming days. It also plans to seek a hearing on June 19, 2020 for confirmation of the Plan following the conclusion of the solicitation period.

The company said it has launched a solicitation of votes from its lenders and unsecured noteholders in support of a prepackaged chapter 11 plan of reorganization.

The company has the support of secured lenders holding approximately 83% of the Company's aggregate secured indebtedness and unsecured noteholders holding about 79% of the Company's aggregate unsecured notes outstanding for the plan.