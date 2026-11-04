Hornbeck Offshore Services Aktie

Hornbeck Offshore Services ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0B9UT / ISIN: US4405431069

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04.11.2026 23:23:04

Hornbeck Offshore Swings To Q3 Loss

(RTTNews) - Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (HOS), an integrated offshore services provider, on Wednesday reported a third-quarter net loss, compared with a profit a year earlier, as merger-related expenses following its combination with Helix hurt its bottom line.

Hornbeck reported a net loss of $85.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared with net income of $51.9 million, or $0.28 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Results included $119.8 million in merger and integration costs, accelerated stock-based compensation and terminated offering costs.

Excluding these items, adjusted net income was $28.2 million, or $0.13 per share, compared with $51.9 million, or $0.28 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue increased to $293.3 million from $199.1 million.

Hornbeck announced five-year integrated services agreements with Shell in the U.S. Gulf of America, starting in 2027, and a two-year North Sea decommissioning contract beginning in the second quarter of 2027.

The company expects fourth-quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA of $90 million to $100 million and full-year 2027 Adjusted EBITDA of $500 million to $550 million.

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