|
31.08.2022 10:53:06
Hornsea 2, the worlds largest windfarm, enters full operation
|
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
31.8.2022 10:52:47 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News
Ørsted is proud to announce that the worlds largest installed windfarm, Hornsea 2, is now fully operational. The 1.3GW offshore wind farm comprises 165 wind turbines, located 89km off the Yorkshire Coast, which will help power over 1.4 million UK homes with low-cost, clean and secure renewable energy.
The wind farm is situated alongside its sibling Hornsea 1, which together can power 2.5 million homes and make a significant contribution to the UK Governments ambition of having 50 GW offshore wind in operation by 2030.
The Hornsea zone, an area of the North Sea covering more than 2,000 km2, is also set to include Hornsea 3. The 2.8 GW project is planned to follow Hornsea 2 having been awarded a contract for difference from the UK government earlier this year.
Hornsea 2 has played a key role in the ongoing development of a larger and sustainably competitive UK supply chain to support the next phase of the UKs offshore wind success story. In the past five years alone, Ørsted has placed major contracts with nearly 200 UK suppliers. Ørsted has invested GBP 4.5 billion in the UK supply chain to date and expects to make another GBP 8.6 billion of UK supply chain investments over the next decade.
Ørsted now has 13 operational offshore wind farms in the UK, providing 6.2GW of renewable electricity for the UK enough to power more than 7 million homes. Hornsea 2 makes a significant contribution to Ørsteds global ambition of installing 30 GW offshore wind by 2030. Ørsted currently has approx. 8.9 GW offshore wind in operation, approx. 2.2 GW under construction, and another approx. 11 GW of awarded capacity under development including Hornsea 3.
He continued: Not only will Hornsea 2 provide low cost, clean energy for millions of homes in the UK, it has also delivered thousands of high-quality jobs and billions of pounds of investment in the UKs offshore wind supply chain. We look forward to working with government and industry colleagues to continue to accelerate the deployment of offshore wind for the benefit of homes and businesses across the country.
Facts about Hornsea 2 Offshore Wind Farm
For further information, please contact:
Media Relations
About Ørsted A/S
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Moreover, Ørsted provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and Ørsted aims to deliver a net-positive biodiversity impact from all new renewable energy projects it commissions from 2030 at the latest. Ørsted ranks as the worlds most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 7,292 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2021, the group's revenue was DKK 77.7 billion (EUR 10.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.
Attachments
News Source: Ritzau
|ISIN:
|DK0060094928
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|Orsted
|Sequence No.:
|185005
|EQS News ID:
|1432205
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Orstedmehr Nachrichten
|
10:53
|Hornsea 2, the worlds largest windfarm, enters full operation (EQS Group)
|
30.08.22
|Ørsted acquires its first solar project in Ireland (EQS Group)
|
12.08.22
|Notification of managers transactions (EQS Group)
|
11.08.22
|Orsted A/S : Interim report for the first half year of 2022 (Investegate)
Analysen zu Orstedmehr Analysen
|11.08.22
|Orsted Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.06.22
|Orsted Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.05.22
|Orsted Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.05.22
|Orsted Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|25.04.22
|Orsted Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.08.22
|Orsted Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.06.22
|Orsted Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.05.22
|Orsted Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.05.22
|Orsted Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|25.04.22
|Orsted Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.08.22
|Orsted Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.06.22
|Orsted Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.05.22
|Orsted Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|22.02.22
|Orsted Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.02.22
|Orsted Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.22
|Orsted Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.01.22
|Orsted Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.21
|Orsted Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.10.21
|Orsted Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.10.21
|Orsted Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.05.22
|Orsted Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.04.22
|Orsted Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.03.22
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.02.22
|Orsted Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.22
|Orsted Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Orsted
|98,30
|-2,01%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationsdaten im Fokus: ATX etwas tiefer -- DAX gibt Gewinne ab -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich mehrheitlich nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann seine Gewinne zur Wochenmitte nicht halten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt dreht ins Minus. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.