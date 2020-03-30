Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai 2021 will start booking in late March

SHANGHAI, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the beginning of 2020, the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 has caught people off guard and disrupted everyone's life. Under this sudden difficulty, flower industry also suffers a serious loss among all industries. However, people don't finch but start mutual self-help actions to find ways surviving from the financial shock. For example, flower store runners find new direction of suppliers and markets by using e-commerce platform, help both flower growers and florists to get through the crisis with new trading methods. Meanwhile, fresh flowers were transported to hospitals where face the outbreak of Coronavirus, carrying the blessings and happiness.

With the industrial enterprises gradually resuming, Chinese Customs in many places also took active measures to speed up the import and export inspection of plant seeds and seedlings. The relevant industrial parks cooperated with other parties to ensure that the prevention and control materials of the enterprises were in place, and under the premise of safety prevention and control, they promoted the resumption of production and jointly helped the flower industry to resume production capacity. Although many exhibitions have been cancelled in 2019, it is believed that we will get over the pandemic and difficulties it brought.

The 23rd Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai will be launched from 15 to 17 April 2021 in Shanghai New International Expo Center (Hall W2-W5) as scheduled. As being Asia's prestigious exhibition among flower, horticulture and gardening industries, Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai has been through over 22 years' development. The show is organized by China Flower Association, managed by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co Ltd and China Great Wall International Exhibition Co Ltd alternately in Shanghai and Beijing in each April or May.

The 2019's Shanghai show has welcomed 52362 visitors on site, gathered with almost 900 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions from the globe.

Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai 2021 will further subdivide the exhibition categories, enhance the on-site experience and interaction, combine all aspects of flowers, horticulture, gardening and life style, and provide both international and domestic business possibilities and trade cooperation for exhibitors.

2021 booth booking will start in the end of March 2020. For updating news about Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai, please subscribe official Wechat Account "hfexpo" or simply visit www.hfexpo.org.

