Hospital Renews Knightscope Contract for Seventh Year

Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces that a long-time healthcare client has renewed its K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) contract for the seventh consecutive year.

The client’s ASR patrols a Southern California hospital parking lot to help protect the property, healthcare providers, patients, visitors and their vehicles. By doing so, ASRs can help meet or exceed the Joint Commission Hospital Accreditation Standards and potential improvements to patient satisfaction while providing support for increasing the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) Scores. To learn more about how robots serve hospitals by improving safety and, therefore, the quality of care provided, read Knightscope’s 5-step recommendation for hospitals and healthcare facilities here.

CITY LEADERSHIP FORUM IN LAS VEGAS, NV

Knightscope’s Robot Roadshow is in Las Vegas today and tomorrow, 29-30 March, for the City Leadership Forum. Knightscope’s crime-fighting robots tour the U.S. in a space-age, climate controlled "pod” allowing attendees to experience all the technology that is enabling these ASRs to help make sites safer today from Hawaii to Texas to North Carolina.

The Roadshow landing will be guided by Knightscope experts, and visitors will be able to interact directly with each of the ASRs, a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action. Clients, investors and the media are all welcome to attend to learn more about Knightscope.

