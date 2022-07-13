Hospitality Group Sunset Collective Debuts Los Angeles Restaurant, Melrose Place

Located in the heart of West Hollywood, the upscale dining destination will be a community haven for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles based power team behind hospitality group Sunset Collective, Stafford Schlitt, Shyon Keoppel, Costas Charalambous and Gunner Safron, announced today the opening of their newest dining experience, Melrose Place. This new urban oasis will offer guests an approachable menu featuring New American cuisine, unmatched ambiance, and a one-of-a-kind cocktail program. The venue's unique hospitality ethos will have five-star service with an ultra-hip Los Angeles vibe. Located in the epicenter of West Hollywood, Melrose Place is the first upscale dining destination to join the fashion retail mecca featuring the chicest storefronts including Monique Lhuillier, Chloé, Bottega Veneta, Zimmerman and Frame. Melrose Place will join Sunset Collective's collection of high-profile settings including the recently opened celebrity hotspot, offsunset.

"Melrose Place will have an honest approach to cuisine which will reveal itself through fresh dishes that celebrate the pure flavors of local ingredients, while also weaving in interesting spices and playful techniques." Says partner Stafford Schlitt.

The highly anticipated three story, 8,000 square foot space will be rolled out in phases beginning with the second-floor dining room opening followed by an exquisite rooftop lounge overlooking the LA skyline. Combining modern and traditional elements, Melrose Place will include three spaces that together, create a comfortably elegant and cohesive concept. Inclusive of a stunning entry corridor sculpted with light, the stairs from the ground floor to the rooftop lounge are adorned with a three-story gallery wall, boasting 55 pieces of beautifully framed art and sculptures capturing the iconic spirit of historic Hollywood and playfully sophistication of California laidback vibes. With inspiring panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills, every floor will capture the magic of the city with offered seating facing every direction. The imaginative concept transforms into a relaxing and high-end environment perfected by renowned design group, Franklin Studios. The transitional space is customizable for specials events including full venue takeovers to intimate dinner parties.

"The menus and our approach to hospitality is uniquely crafted to push the limits of normal dining. Our goal and vision for the space was to create a timeless design and an approachable menu for all. We wanted a place someone could come eat a few times a week rather than just once a month. A place where guests could experience different parts of the space at different times of the day, different times of the week." Says partner Shyon Keoppel.

Melrose Place features a modern coastal-California inspired menu that exudes bold flavors with high-quality, sustainable, and organic ingredients. The health-conscious dishes available for breakfast, lunch and dinner will accommodate a variety of dietary preferences, including keto, vegan, gluten-free, and vegetarian options. The expansive menu is also accompanied by adventurous mixology using fresh, seasonal produce, and the finest spirits for dynamic cocktails. Guests can expect creative twists on comforting classics, with a selection of sashimi and other seafood-driven dishes. Statement entrees such as like the Chips n' Dip, House Lobster Roll and the 40oz Tomahawk Steak are prepared with the subtle pairing of intense flavors, balanced to feel familiar and approachable, leaving guests pleasantly surprised by the unexpected depth of flavor and technique.

"We are committed to continually providing our guests with high-quality, classic cuisine and exceptional customer service. Melrose Place will offer guests a truly sensational dining experience highlighting the influence of California cuisine that will take the art of hospitality to a new level by combining a light yet flavorful menu with a venue designed for social gatherings." Says partner Costas Charalambous.

Located at 8472 Melrose Place in West Hollywood, California, MELROSEPLACE owned by Sunset Collective is complete with a full bar, indoor and outdoor dining. MELROSEPLACE will soon offer counter service café breakfast from 8AM to 11:30AM, followed by counter and full-service lunch until 3:00PM, both available by reservation and walk in. As an added bonus, a number of breakfast menu items will carry over onto the lunch menu and served until 3:00PM. This includes Steak and Eggs, Breakfast Burritos, Acai Bowls and more ! Starting , July 16th, the venue will be offering a special weekend brunch offering a much anticipated menu served from 11:00AM to 3:00PM. The venue will then begin serving dinner at 5:30PM until 11PM Sunday through Wednesday, and until 12AM on weekends. The upcoming rooftop hours run 5PM to 2AM Monday through Friday, and 11AM to 2AM on weekends. Additionally, complimentary 2-hour valet will be available for customers during café breakfast and lunch hours.

Updated Hours

Tues – Wed: 5PM – 12AM

Thurs: 5PM – 2AM

Fri – Sat: 5PM – 2AM

Sun: 5PM – 12AM

For more information or to book a reservation, please visit: https://www.melroseplace.la/ , Instagram (@MelrosePlaceLA) and Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/Melroseplacela/ ).

MEDIA CONTACT

Contact: Jessica Meisels

Fingerprint Communications

Jessica@fingerprintcom.net

Office: 310-276-7500

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hospitality-group-sunset-collective-debuts-los-angeles-restaurant-melrose-place-301585335.html

SOURCE Melrose Place