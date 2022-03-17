Hospitality Tech Innovator OYO Launches First Play-to-Earn Booking Experience

The new integration enables users to earn rewards and incentives through an addictive gaming experience

DALLAS, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- March 17, 2022 – OYO , the leading technology platform for owners and operators of hotels, today announced the launch of its play-to-earn business model. Similar games have been blowing up the crypto world; however, OYO is the first internationally recognized hospitality brand to formally integrate the platform into its business strategy as a means to boost and retain customer engagement.

"Integrating new technology products is our top priority for 2022," said Prasun Choudhary, President of OYO International. "Gaming is one of many consumer-focused strategies that aim to improve app retention and overall engagement."

Like play-to-earn games dominating the Crypto NFT domain that reward users with tokens that translate to cash, OYO will begin by rewarding travelers with real-world rewards including Amazon gift cards and hotel amenities such as stays of up to 20 free nights.

Phase one of the OYO launch includes the following game titles developed in partnership with mobile gaming leader Gamezop .

Escape Run

Furious Speed

Pebble Boy

Enchanted Waters

Knife Flip

Saloon Robbery

Tower Twist

Bottle Shoot

Fruit Chop

2048

The refreshed OYO app will include a leaderboard updated in real-time that showcases user high scores and offers rewards for top performers. Online and mobile gaming, as a market, has grown tremendously in recent years. OYO plans to continue to build out a robust engagement section to diversify and solidify its evergreen benefit.

"We want our users to find ongoing value with the OYO app even when they are not actively traveling," continued Choudhary. "By building out a strong offering for casual gamers, we will reduce app dormancy, uninstalls, increase sessions and session length with the result of keeping OYO in use year-round."

This launch follows OYO's highest booking numbers the company has experienced in the last two years. The play-to-earn game's launch aims to build upon the app's latest wave of success. The OYO mobile app is currently the third most downloaded travel app globally with over 100 million downloads.

About OYO Hotels & Homes:

Opening its doors in 2013, OYO Hotels & Homes, a young hotel startup, is today the world's leading chain of hotels and homes. OYO operates 157k storefronts across 35 countries, including the U.S., Europe, U.K., India, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Japan. For more information, visit www.oyorooms.com .

