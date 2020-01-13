Hostage-taking contained at the Regional Reception Centre

SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Jan. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - On January 11, 2020, at approximately 11:42 p.m., a hostage-taking situation at the Regional Reception Center (RRC), Region of Québec took place.

In the RRC's Structured Intervention Unit, an inmate (instigator) entered another inmate's cell. For a short period of time, the instigator held an inmate hostage. Due to the vigilance of on-site staff, successful negotiations, and the intervention of the Emergency Response Team, at approximately 2:10 a.m. the victim was removed from the cell. No serious injuries to the inmates were reported. No staff members were injured.

La Sûreté du Québec was contacted and an investigation is ongoing. Charges could be laid.

The safety and security of institutions, their staff and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will investigate the circumstances of this incident and continue to work with the police.

As in all circumstances like this, CSC will ensure that any necessary services such as the Employee Assistance Program are provided to affected staff.

