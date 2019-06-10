Hot Dog on a Stick® Opens First Location In China

Global Franchise Group® announces the opening of a new Hot Dog on a Stick® location in China bringing fresh hand-stomped lemonade and made-to-order stick items to Shanghai

ATLANTA, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Franchise Group® (GFG), LLC, the franchisor of the iconic Hot Dog on a Stick® brand, is proud to announce the opening of a new Hot Dog on a Stick location in Shanghai China – the brand's first location in the country. Through a Master Franchise agreement with Eugene Restaurant Management, Hot Dog on a Stick's fresh hand-stomped lemonade, made-to-order stick items and smiling customer service are available at Crystal Galleria. Eugene Restaurant Group plans to open 20 additional Hot Dog on a Stick locations throughout the greater Shanghai area.

"Hot Dog on a Stick is a pop culture phenomenon and the sunny concept with our famous striped uniforms and portable food items really resonates with the modern Chinese lifestyle," said Chris Dull, President and CEO of GFG. "Global Franchise Group is proud to take this California-born brand across the Pacific and we are confident that Hot Dog on a Stick will be a very popular dining destination in Shanghai."

Hot Dog on a Stick at Crystal Galleria in Shanghai is located in a bustling tourist and office retail area and offers the brand's signature line-up of fresh hand-stomped lemonade in a variety of flavors, made-to-order stick items dipped in the brand's proprietary Party Batter (Hot Dogs on a Stick, Cheese on a Stick, Zucchini, Carrots, and Bananas), and fries. Hot Dog on a Stick in Shanghai offers a special food challenge for guests with big appetites – if a customer consumes 10 stick items of their choice and a large portion of fries within 8 minutes, their meal will be free. To celebrate the grand opening, the location is also offering 15% off the entire check through June 15th. Hot Dog on a Stick Shanghai is open during regular Crystal Galleria hours of 10 A.M to 10 P.M. The official address is 68 Yuyuan Rd, Jingan Qu, Shanghai, China.

"I've been a fan of Hot Dog on a Stick since my childhood in the U.S. and decided to open a location in China because I truly missed the food," said Eugene Mao, Master Franchisee of Hot Dog on a Stick in China. "I love serving Hot Dog on a Stick's delicious lemonade and stick items to our customers and I believe the local population in Shanghai will love Hot Dog on a Stick as much as I do. Our products are simply the best."

Hot Dog on a Stick has international locations in Korea and now China. To find a Hot Dog on a Stick near you, visit www.hotdogonastick.com, or engage with Hot Dog on a Stick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Hot Dog on a Stick™ - www.hotdogonastick.com

Established in 1946 in Southern California, Hot Dog on a Stick is known for its fresh, made-to-order hot dog on a stick and cheese on a stick products, hand-stomped natural lemonade, smiling customer service and its iconic bright striped uniforms. Hot Dog on a Stick provides customers with a fun all-American quick service restaurant experience, catering services for events, party packs, and fundraisers. Hot Dog on a Stick has close to 70 locations in the U.S. and internationally including Korea and China. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For franchising opportunities, visit www.hotdogonastickfranchise.com .

About Global Franchise Group, LLC – www.globalfranchise.com

Global Franchise Group, LLC is a strategic brand management company with a mission of championing franchise brands and the people who build them. The company owns a portfolio of franchise brands that includes six primary Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) franchise concepts: Great American Cookies®, Hot Dog on a Stick®, Marble Slab Creamery®, MaggieMoo's Ice Cream & Treatery®, Pretzelmaker® and Round Table Pizza®. The brands are managed by GFG Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Global Franchise Group, LLC. Global Franchise Group, LLC is an affiliate of Lion Capital LLP and Serruya Private Equity, Inc.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/899334/Hot_Dog_on_a_Stick___China.jpg

