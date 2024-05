Hot IPO Viking Is a Fjord Tough Stock

May has been an adventurous month for Viking (NYSE: VIK). The world's leading operator of river cruise sailings went public at $24 on May 1. On Wednesday, it delivered its first financial update as a public company. It didn't go over as well as its market debut earlier in the month.The waters were rough on Wednesday. All but 55 of the S&P 500 components moved lower on a down day for the market. The shares tumbled nearly 3% for the day after announcing its first-quarter results in the morning. The stock is still trading 24% higher than its initial public offering (IPO) price, so investors can't be feeling too bad. Let's wade deeper into Viking 's christening as a publicly traded business.Viking's first quarter since going public may not seem all that inspiring at first. Revenue rose 14% to reach $718.2 million for the first three months of 2024. This is well below the 20% to 29% top-line growth that the country's three largest cruise line operators posted earlier this earnings season, but let's not call Viking a laggard.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel