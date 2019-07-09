Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Markets, 2019-2024 - Key Companies are 3M Company, Nitto Denko, tesa SE, Avery Dennison, and Intertape Polymer Group

DUBLIN, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market by Adhesive Resin (Rubber, Silicone), Backing Material (PP, Polyester), Product Type (Commodity, Specialty), Application (Packaging, Consumer & DIY, Masking, Healthcare & Hygiene) and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hot melt adhesive tapes market size was USD 14.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 21.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0%, between 2019 and 2024.

Hot melt adhesive tapes are 100% solid adhesives, based on thermoplastic polymers with a compatible backing material, which are applied when heated at a higher temperature and get solidified on cooling. The hot melt adhesive tapes market is segmented on the basis of product type, into commodity and specialty tapes.

Furthermore, the market is segmented on the basis of resin type, backing material, tape type, and application. Rubber is a key segment of the market, by adhesive resin type as rubber-based hot melt adhesive tapes are widely used in industrial as well as domestic applications.

The market in APAC is witnessing high growth, which is expected to continue in the near future because of the growing use of hot melt adhesive tapes in diverse applications.

The global hot melt adhesive tapes market is witnessing high growth on account of increasing applications, technological advancements, and growing demand in the APAC region. The rapid growth of the hot melt adhesive tapes market is due to the increasing demand from the packaging and medical industries.

The key companies profiled in this report are the 3M Company (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), tesa SE (Germany), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), and Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (Canada).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market

4.2 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, By Adhesive Resin Type

4.3 APAC Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, By Application and Country

4.4 Overview of Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market

4.5 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market: Developed vs. Developing Countries

4.6 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market: Growing Demand From APAC



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Hot Melt Adhesive Technology

5.2.1.2 Growing Use of Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes in Diverse Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lower thermal Resistance Than Solvent-Based and Water-Based Adhesive Tapes

5.2.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices Leading to Fluctuation in Demand for Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Packaging Market in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Use in High-Temperature Applications

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macro Indicator Analysis

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.3 Trends in the Packaging Industry

5.4.4 Economic & Demographic Indicators



6 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, By Adhesive Resin Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Rubber

6.2.1 SBC is the Major Rubber Resin Widely Used in Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes

6.3 Silicone

6.3.1 Excellent Performance of Silicone-Based Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes on Low Surface Energy Substrates is Expected to Drive their Demand

6.4 Others



7 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, By Backing Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polypropylene

7.2.1 Polypropylene as A Backing Material is Excellent for High Volume Sealing

7.3 Polyester

7.3.1 Low Absorption Properties of Polyester are Supporting Its Demand in Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes

7.4 Others



8 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, By Tape Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Single-Sided Tape

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Double-Sided Tape

8.3.2 Transfer Tape



9 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, By Product Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commodity Tapes

9.2.1 Demand for Commodity Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes is Estimated to Grow in the Packaging and Retail Sectors

9.3 Specialty Tapes

9.3.1 The Growing Healthcare and Electrical & Electronic Industries are Generating Demand for Specialty Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes



10 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Packaging

10.2.1 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Have an Array of Packaging Applications

10.3 Consumer & Diy

10.3.1 Gardening, Crafting, and Small Construction & Furniture Projects are the Major Consumer & Diy Applications of Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes

10.4 Masking

10.4.1 APAC is the Largest Consumer of Masking Adhesive Tapes

10.5 Healthcare & Hygiene

10.5.1 Ease of Use and Removal, Reduced Risk of Infection, and Easy Availability are Driving the Demand

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Automotive

10.6.2 Building & Construction

10.6.3 Electrical & Electronics



11 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Competitive Benchmarking

12.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

12.4 Market Ranking of Key Players

12.5 Competitive Situation & Trends

12.5.1 Investment & Expansion

12.5.2 Merger & Acquisition

12.5.3 New Product Launch



13 Company Profiles

13.1 3M Company

13.2 Nitto Denko Corporation

13.3 Tesa SE

13.4 Avery Dennison Corporation

13.5 Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.

13.6 Scapa Group Plc

13.7 TE Connectivity Ltd.

13.8 Lintec Corporation

13.9 Shurtape Technologies, LLC

13.10 ACHEM

13.11 Other Companies

13.11.1 Vibac Group

13.11.2 Advance Tapes International

13.11.3 American Biltrite Inc.

13.11.4 Industrias Tuk, S.A. De C.V. (Hystik Adhesive Tapes)

13.11.5 American Casting Mfg.

13.11.6 Atlas Tapes

13.11.7 Fabo S.P.A.

13.11.8 General Sealants Inc.

13.11.9 Irplast S.P.A.

13.11.10 Nar S.P.A.

13.11.11 Pitamas

13.11.12 PPM Industries

13.11.13 Pro Tapes & Specialties, Inc.

13.11.14 Tape Dynasty



