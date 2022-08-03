Hot Ones™ New Boneless Chicken Bites Heat Up the Freezer Aisle

New Hot Ones Boneless Chicken Bites ignite innovation in the frozen chicken aisle and offer the show's fans and spice lovers an experiential variety of authentic Hot Ones sauce flavors

PHOENIX, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First We Feast's, Hot Ones, has expanded its partnership with John Soules Foods and FoodStory Brands to launch five new flavors of Hot Ones Boneless Chicken Bites that are paired with the show's authentic sauce flavors. The line rolled out this month in Walmart's freezer aisle and will soon debut in other retailers across the country. The new Hot Ones Boneless Chicken Bites come in 18.6 oz. resealable bags, including heat-and-eat all-natural, white-meat boneless chicken bites, each paired with an official Hot Ones sauce packet.

These new bites follow the impressive launch of the limited-time Hot Ones family-size product offering that was available exclusively at Walmart in the Spring. Based on its smashing success, the line has now expanded to include five new innovative flavors with varying levels of heat—created for all spice preferences—with Hot Ones famous and authentic hot sauces:

Original (The Classic Sauce)

Spicy Garlic (The Classic: Garlic Fresno Edition Sauce)

Smoky Sweet (Los Calientes Verde Sauce)

Smoky Habanero (Los Calientes Rojo Sauce)

Barbacoa (Los Calientes Barbacoa Sauce)

"We are excited to expand our flavor assortment for the Hot Ones Boneless Chicken Bites with five of the most popular Hot Ones sauces that have been used on the show. It's our goal to make the Hot Ones experience as accessible as possible to fans, and to introduce new shoppers to flavors they won't find anywhere else in the frozen aisle," said GM, First We Feast, Chris Schonberger. "After an amazing launch with Walmart, we're looking forward to bringing Hot Ones Boneless Chicken Bites to other retailers and continuing to push the spice envelope at a national scale."

Hot Ones is a pop-culture phenomenon where host Sean Evans interviews celebrities while they eat progressively hotter and hotter chicken wings. Weekly, millions of fans watch to see if their favorite celebrities make it to "The Last Dab™." Now, fans can 'live the show' with friends and family, mixing and matching the flavors, while following along with the wing-eating challenge, at home, and sharing on social media using the hashtag #HotOnesChallenge.

"As a family-owned company, it brings us great joy to develop an at-home experience with Hot Ones that brings families and friends together," said John Soules Jr. "We are proud to innovate alongside First We Feast and FoodStory Brands in a way that brings the Hot Ones show to life for consumers. Plus, we are thrilled to offer this type of flavorful heat profile that is not currently available in the frozen chicken category."

To learn more about the new Hot Ones Boneless Chicken Bites and find a store near you, visit: www.hotoneschallenge.com

ABOUT FIRST WE FEAST

Founded in 2012, First We Feast views food as an illuminating lens into pop culture, music, travel and more through its innovative slate of food-driven video franchises. Part of Complex Networks, First We Feast's YouTube channel is home to flagship series—Hot Ones, The Burger Show, Feast Mansion, Tacos Con Todo, Gochi Gang, and Coneheads—with a community of 10 million highly-engaged subscribers and over 1.9 billion views to date. Through the success of Hot Ones, the brand has created an eight-figure commerce business featuring hot sauces sold on Heatonist and Amazon, Truth or Dab The Game, a footwear and apparel collection with Reebok, a TV show on truTV, "Hot Ones: The Game Show," and much more.

"Hot Ones" host Sean Evans is nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. First We Feast won Best Overall YouTube Presence in the 2020 Shorty Awards, and "Food Skills: Mozzarella Kings of New York" won the 2019 James Beard Award for Online Video, on Location. "Hot Ones" won the 2018 Shorty Award for Best Web Series, the 2020 and 2019 Webby Award for Food & Drink, and host Sean Evans won the 2018 and 2019 Webby Award for Best Web Personality/Host. First We Feast received the 2014 James Beard Award for Best Food Blog.

ABOUT JOHN SOULES FOODS

John Soules Foods is a leading national producer of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook chicken and beef products, including being the #1 producer of chicken and beef fajitas in the U.S. Established in 1975 by John Soules Sr., the company is now in its second generation of family leadership and remains headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with additional facilities in Gainesville, Georgia, and Valley, Alabama. We are proud to serve our customers and consumers with a broad portfolio of great tasting, high-quality chicken and beef items that are sold throughout the U.S. via retail, foodservice distributors, and restaurants. For more information about John Soules Foods and our products, visit www.johnsoulesfoods.com .

ABOUT FOODSTORY BRANDS

FoodStory Brands, founded in 2015, is a family-owned and led/operated consumer packaged goods company (CPG) based in Phoenix, Arizona with regional satellite offices across the country. We specialize in building brands, prime sourcing, product development, and speed-to-market solutions for our retail partners. We are passionate about finding and developing new food and beverage products with compelling brand ideas that bring the best stories to life. Our brands include Fresh Cravings® dips; Cocktail Artist® mixes and bar ingredients; Jurassic World and Minion Shaped Chicken Nuggets; and Hot Ones™ Boneless Chicken Bites. Beyond building brands, we deeply believe in giving back to the communities which we serve and consistently dedicate volunteer hours and financial resources to local AZ and national nonprofits. To learn more about FoodStory Brands visit, www.foodstorybrands.com .

