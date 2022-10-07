|
07.10.2022 16:00:00
Hot sellers: onesies are back as Britons try to save on energy bills
Stores stock up on hooded blankets, heated ponchos and microwavable slippers as heating costs soarThe onesie was a sales sensation a decade ago but now the all-in-one is making a high street comeback as this winter’s hottest trend is literally thermal fashion, a category that includes hooded blankets, heated ponchos and microwavable slippers.With Britons desperate to reduce their energy use by keeping their heating off for as long as possible or turning the temperature down, retailers have risen to the challenge with stores packed full of warm clothing and gadgets before the lucrative Christmas period. Continue reading...
