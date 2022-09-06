|
06.09.2022 04:51:12
Hot stock: Gallant Venture up 9.3% on married deals
SHARES of Gallant Venture spiked on Tuesday (Sep 6) morning after 2 married deals were recorded in early trade. According to ShareInvestor data, both deals took place at 9.19 am at S$0.126 apiece at volumes of 157,000 and 240,000, respectively. The counter was trading 9.3 per cent or S$0.012 higher at S$0.141 as at 9.23 am after some 398.2 million securities were traded. It later eased to S$0.135, up S$0.006 or 4.7 per cent as at 10.17 am - remaining the top traded counter of the morning as 399.3 million shares worth S$50.3 million changed hands. This surpassed both the volume and value of shares traded in index counters such as Sembcorp Industries and DBS, which saw just 11.8 million shares and 405,000 shares transacted at the time worth S$41 million and S$13.3 million, respectively. Gallant Venture’s trading volumes on Tuesday morning significantly exceed its average 3-month volume of 73,6100 and 10-day volume of 44,420, according to share statistics from Yahoo Finance. The investment holding company engages in the commercial development and management of industrial parks and resorts. Its last bourse filing was on Aug 29, a response to SGX queries regarding the company’s interim financial statements for the first half of its fiscal year ended Jun 30, which were posted on Aug 8.
