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19.05.2026 13:00:00
Hot Take: President Donald Trump Is Going to Miss Former Fed Chair Jerome Powell More Than He Thinks
Kevin Warsh is officially the new chair of the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors. He takes over for Jerome Powell, who was appointed by President Donald Trump during his first term as president and plans to remain on the board.Trump and Powell's relationship quickly soured during Trump's second term because the Fed didn't cut interest rates as fast as Trump desired.The U.S. Justice Department eventually subpoenaed Powell over comments he made about the Fed's new construction of its Washington, D.C., headquarters, sparking a very public feud between the two that ultimately led Powell to decide to stay on the board.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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