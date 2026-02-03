03.02.2026 08:32:01

Hotel Shilla Posts Narrower Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Hotel Shilla (008775.KS) reported that its fourth quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company was 16.6 billion Korean won compared to a loss of 64.0 billion won, prior year. Net loss from continuing operation before income tax was 40.9 billion won compared to a loss of 63.4 billion won, last year.

Fourth quarter sales were 1.05 trillion won compared to 947.81 billion won, last year, up 10.3%.

Hotel Shilla shares are currently trading at 46,950 won, up 1.95%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

