Hotel Shilla Posts Narrower Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Hotel Shilla (008775.KS) reported that its fourth quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company was 16.6 billion Korean won compared to a loss of 64.0 billion won, prior year. Net loss from continuing operation before income tax was 40.9 billion won compared to a loss of 63.4 billion won, last year.

Fourth quarter sales were 1.05 trillion won compared to 947.81 billion won, last year, up 10.3%.

Hotel Shilla shares are currently trading at 46,950 won, up 1.95%.

