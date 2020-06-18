HotForex Awarded for Its Client Services and Transparency

Now in its tenth year of operation, the award winning broker HotForex continues to make its mark on the industry, now adding the titles of Best Client Services – Global and Most Transparent Broker to its impressive awards collection.

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HotForex, the award-winning forex and commodities broker on CFDs, is happy to announce that it has received two new awards – Best Client Services Global and Most Transparent Broker, from Capital Finance International and The European's Global Banking & Finance Awards, respectively.

A HotForex spokesman said: "We have always remained committed to putting our clients first and ensuring that we provide an enhanced trading experience. Through our three core values of honesty, openness and transparency we have become an established global broker of choice for millions. We are thrilled to have received these prestigious awards and look forward to maintaining our unrivalled market leading position."

Established in 2010, HotForex has quickly become a market leader and global broker of choice to over 2 million live account holders around the world. Every client enjoys a variety of advantages, including a range of flexible account types and platforms, market leading insurance up to €5,000,000, negative balance protection and 24/5 multilingual support, among others.

With its origins dating back to 2010, HotForex is the brand name of HF Markets Group which encompasses global and regulated entities which are operating as multi-asset brokers offering both retail and institutional trading services to clients from around the world. HotForex is continuously establishing its position as a market leader, a fact affirmed by:

Over 2,000,000 Live Accounts Opened

More than 35 International Awards

Client Support in 27+ Languages

Top Fund Security Measures

