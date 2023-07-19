|
19.07.2023 14:13:42
Hoth Receives Protocol Approval For HT-001 Cancer Therapeutic; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) said that it has received approval from the Food & Drug Administration for a protocol change in its Phase 2a clinical trial of HT-001.
In Wednesday pre-market trading, HOTH was trading at $2.81 up $0.23 or 8.91%.
The company noted that the participants will apply HT-001 Gel once per day for 6 weeks, during which the effect on treating acneiform rash and other skin disorders induced by EGFRI therapy will be evaluated using different assessment tools to measure severity of rash, pain, and itching (pruritus), as well as the change in quality of life.
According to the company, the study will be completed in 2 parts: the first part is an open-label (unblinded) cohort and all patients will receive HT-001 topical gel with the active ingredient; the second part is a randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel Phase 2a dose-ranging study and patients will be randomized to receive one of three concentrations of HT-001 or placebo.
Hoth said it will compare HT-001 to the placebo in the second period to see if HT-001 provides a significant treatment effect.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hoth Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Hoth Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.