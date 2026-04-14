Hoth Therapeutics Announces Positive Data From HT-VA Study, Stock Soars In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH), Tuesday announced positive data from its HT-VA study, evaluating the effects of parenteral Glial Cell-Derived Neurotrophic Factor or GDNF in a diet-induced obesity and metabolic-associated fatty liver disease or MAFLD model.

The findings revealed highlights statistically significant improvements in key genes responsible for fat production and fat metabolism, positioning GDNF as a potentially differentiated therapeutic approach targeting the root cause of fatty liver disease and metabolic dysfunction.

Additionally, the study showed that GDNF directly targets the biological mechanisms responsible for fat accumulation in the liver.

Backed by these positive findings, the company plans to advance HT-VA data into additional preclinical validation studies, evaluate clinical development pathways for metabolic and liver diseases, and explore strategic partnerships and collaborations to accelerate development.

In the pre-market hours, HOTH is surging 42.94 percent, to $0.7317 on the Nasdaq.