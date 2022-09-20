|
20.09.2022 15:22:02
Hoth Therapeutics Partners Altasciences For Manufacturing HT-TBI For Traumatic Brain Injury/Stroke
(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) announced Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with Altasciences, a fully integrated early phase CRO/CDMO, to develop and manufacture the HT-TBI drug product formulation.
HT-TBI is being developed as a novel, point-of-care therapy for the treatment and/or prevention of secondary brain injury resulting from ischemic stroke and traumatic brain injury (TBI).
HT-TBI will be developed as a ready-to-use drug-device combination product for use in non-healthcare settings by patients and caregivers at risk for stroke/TBI, emergency healthcare professionals, and military personnel.
The HT-TBI formulation development and manufacturing work by Altasciences will be used to support a future Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to initiate clinical trials.
