|
13.09.2023 14:29:16
Hoth Therapeutics Reports Positive Preclinical Results Of HT-KIT Therapeutic; Stock Surges
(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) announced that HT-KIT, a new molecular entity for the treatment of advance systemic mastocytosis, achieved positive preclinical results in a study sponsored by the company. The sponsored preclinical research was conducted at NC State University. HT-KIT already has Orphan Drug Designation.
Key findings from initial studies in the mouse model include: HT-KIT effectively kills human mast cells that rely on signaling through the KIT receptor to survive; the effects of a single dose of HT-KIT lasted for about 2 weeks; and HT-KIT efficacy at reducing KIT expression lasted for 7 days. HT-KIT showed positive results in AML, the company noted.
Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics, said: "We look forward to leveraging these results in our program development as we prepare to meet with the FDA before year end."
Shares of Hoth Therapeutics are up 25% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hoth Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Hoth Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGroßer Verfallstag: ATX freundlich -- DAX legt deutlich zu -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind am letzten Handelstag der Woche Gewinne zu sehen. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten geht es vor dem Wochenende in verschiedene Richtungen. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich am Donnerstag ein freundlicher Handel.