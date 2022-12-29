|
29.12.2022 15:14:12
Hoth Therapeutics Says FDA Accepts IND Application For HT-001 For Treatment Of Cancer Disorders
(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) announced Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the company's HT-001 therapeutic for the treatment for rash and skin disorders associated with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy.
EGFR inhibitors are critical therapeutic agents for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, squamous-cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and breast cancer.
The company said this trial brings us one step closer to a new treatment option for underserved cancer patients as there is no specific treatment currently approved for the treatment of skin toxicities associated with EGFRi therapies.
The company added it will advance HT-001 into the clinical phase as it is a key treatment in the onco-dermatology space and anticipates beginning the Phase 2a trial in the first quarter of 2023.
