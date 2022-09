Hoth: Treatment With HT-004 Significantly Reduces Lung Inflammation In Asthma, Allergy Mouse Model

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) announced development updates for its asthma and allergy maintenance therapeutic, HT-004. The company said treatment with HT-004 significantly reduced lung inflammation after ovalalbumin challenge in an asthma and allergy mouse model. The company said the results of these studies support the use of HT-004 as an inhalation maintenance therapy for asthma and allergic disorders.

Hoth noted that it is continuing to expand the HT-004 development program through investigating the therapeutic potential of HT-004 in other larger animal models that closely resemble human asthma and allergic diseases.

