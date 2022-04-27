HOTSHOT NAMES 5X TRIATHLON WORLD CHAMPION CRAIG ALEXANDER AS NEW BOARD MEMBER

Longtime Athlete and HOTSHOT User is Latest Addition to Company's Leadership Team

WELLESLEY, Mass., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTSHOT Sports Shot, manufacturer of the first sport shot scientifically proven to prevent and stop muscle cramps, as well as the new HOTSHOT for Muscle Soreness, has named world champion triathlete, Craig Alexander, as its newest board member. Alexander is a 5X Triathlon World Champion (3X Ironman World Champion – Kona) and was named 4X Triathlete of the Year by USA Triathlon Magazine.

Retired from long distance racing, Alexander is also a founder of Sansego, a triathlete coaching platform focused on delivering one-to-one, customized coaching and nutrition programs for its clients/athletes.

"Craig has been with HOTSHOT from the very beginning – first, as a prototype user prior to launch, and more recently, as a Brand Ambassador. As an athlete who suffers from cramping and regularly uses HOTSHOT as a solution, Craig is the perfect addition to our board, said Matt Wohl, President and CEO, HOTSHOT. Craig's experience as an elite athlete, combined with his degree in Physiology, provides him with a deep understanding of how HOTSHOT works and what athletes at all levels need," Wohl continued.

"My racing career was intermittently affected by cramping at different times and for seemingly different reasons. It was such a relief to find a product that worked so effectively, helping me to perform at my highest level," said Alexander. Cramping is the most debilitating thing that can happen to an endurance athlete. It is really the only thing that can stop you dead in your tracks and end your race. It's exciting to now sit on the HOTSHOT board and lend my expertise to this innovative brand," Alexpander continued.

About HOTSHOT:

Originally invented by Rod MacKinnon, a Nobel Prize-winning neuroscientist and endurance athlete, HOTSHOT™ now offers nerve-based solutions for pre and post workout that are scientifically proven to prevent and treat muscle cramps and help reduce muscle soreness. A scientific breakthrough in sports nutrition, HOTSHOT Sports Shots harness the power of heat in a proprietary formulation of organic ingredients designed to help keep an athlete's nerves and muscles working together in an optimal way and to aid in muscle recovery. It's the only Sports Shot designed specifically to influence and regulate hyperactive nerve function during and after exercise to stop muscle cramps and reduce muscle soreness where they start – at the nerve - allowing athletes to push harder, finish stronger and recover faster. All HOTSHOT Sport Shots are non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten free and NSF Certified for Sport®. To learn more, visit TeamHOTSHOT.com. HOTSHOT is a product of Cliff-Cartwright Corp.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Gear

Gear Communications

jgear@gearcommunications.com

Cell: 781-760-9754

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hotshot-names-5x-triathlon-world-champion-craig-alexander-as-new-board-member-301533622.html

SOURCE HOTSHOT