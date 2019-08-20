Hotwire Announces 3-Day $59 Luxury Hotel Sale In America's Top Cities For A Quickie Getaway... Just Because

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Just because" was ranked the No. 1 reason Americans book short, last-minute getaways, according to a recent nationwide survey by online travel site Hotwire ®. To ensure spontaneous travelers can enjoy an incredible trip for no reason at all, Hotwire today announced it will kick off its most exclusive sale of the year on National Just Because Day (August 27), offering 5 and 4-star hotels in top American cities for a fixed price of only $59 through August 29, or until lodging supply sells out*. The "Quickie Getaway Sale" offers dramatic savings for Labor Day Weekend trips, with average nightly discounts in sale cities, which include NY, LA, Miami, DC, Chicago and San Diego, ranging from 69-81% off compared to room rates on other online travel sites for 4-5 star hotel stays during August 30 - September 2.

"We hear loud and clear from travelers that they're looking to get away more often, and see people embracing the idea that they can simply decide last-minute to travel somewhere amazing that same weekend, no reason needed! We love that, because we know that even short, quickie trips can have a big impact," said Neha Parikh, president, Hotwire brand. "Since we're one of the only travel sites that can offer a fixed price sale like this, we wanted to do something a little crazy to wow our customers and really make more of these kinds of unexpected trips possible. So, we've capped the price of our already super low Hot Rate® deals on luxury hotels in high demand cities at $59 so that travelers can experience a really memorable Labor Day getaway at an incredible price!"

Hotwire is known for inspiring last-minute travel via their everyday Hot Rate ® deals which offer customers 4-star hotels at 2-star prices by letting travelers define their desired hotel rate and key destination details, such as neighborhood, hotel amenities, and hotel star rating, then suggesting the best hotel for their needs, with the hotel name revealed after booking. Hotwire's recent survey** showed a strong demand for this type of booking:

Nearly all Americans (90%) prefer short getaways of three nights or less vs. a longer vacation.

85% of Americans are willing to take a chance to get a great last-minute deal.

The number one driver of last-minute "quickie" trips of 2-3 nights is no reason at all -- 60% of American millennials book a quickie getaway "just because."

Other top reasons why millennials book these types of trips include the celebration of an event (39%) and needing a break or feeling burned out (51%).

"L.A.'s hotel scene is hot and rates like these aren't found every day, so they're the perfect excuse to make it a quickie in Los Angeles! Even better, visitors can use their savings towards the many quintessential activities L.A. has to offer over Labor Day, including rooftop movie screenings, concerts at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, L.A. Fleet Week at the Port of Los Angeles, and the last chance to see the important Soul of a Nation exhibit at The Broad," stated Jamie Foley, Vice President of Global Communications for Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board.

Los Angeles and many of the $59 sale cities also appeared in Hotwire's recent America's Best Cities for a Quickie Index***, which identified the top major, mid-size, small town, and itty-bitty cities perfect for a 2-3 night quick getaway, ranking the top 40 destinations based on best bang for the buck (value), ease of getting there (convenience) and high entertainment value.

Hotwire's Quickie Getaway Sale will launch at 12:01 AM PST on August 27 and is expected to sell out quickly. For early access to the sale, visit hotwire.com/quickiegetaway and sign up today for access to deals the day before they officially launch to the public.

Need ideas for how you can plan your next "quickie" trip? For more information on how to "Make it a Quickie," or to view the complete city index and custom itineraries, visit quickie.hotwire.com.

*Sale Details

Offer valid on participating Hot Rate Hotels, while supplies last. Valid for travel August 30 - September 2, 2019. Promotional rate valid on first 2 nights of eligible travel dates, double occupancy. Limit 1 booking per person. Prices do not include taxes or fees.

**Survey Methodology

The Hotwire Quickie Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 1,000 nationally representative US adults ages 18+ between May 28th and May 31st, 2019, using an email invitation and an online survey. Quotas have been set to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the US adult population ages 18+. Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 3.1 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample.

***Index Methodology

Hotwire examined more than 10,000 internal and external data points across 250 cities in the U.S. based on factors important to making a successful "quickie," including value, convenience, and leisure. Each factor consists of three subcategories that were ranked on a scale of 1-5, allowing each category to receive a maximum of 15 total points. Leveraging the different rankings across all three categories, we created a weighted index to determine which cities had the highest ranking across all variables. The total score was weighted by the following: value (20%), convenience (20%), and leisure (60%). The total score was calculated by multiplying the weighted composite number by 10,000. Value score takes into account Hotwire's booking demand, average daily rates for lodging, and average ticket prices for flights. Convenience score is based on the number of flights from top 50 U.S. airports that are 3 hours or less to the destination city, number of top 50 U.S. cities within 250 miles, and number of miles from the airport to the city center. Leisure score is derived from the number of bars and restaurants, number of things to do, based on TripAdvisor listings, and the least number of rainy days a city has in a year. Based on these factors, this index identified the best large (Major Metropolises), medium (Mid-Size Must-Sees), small (Small Town Favorites) and micro (Itty Bitty Cities) cities in the nation for travelers to make it a quickie.

