Houlihan Lokey To Acquire Intrepid Financial Partners For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) announced its plan to acquire Intrepid Financial Partners, LLC, an independent investment bank specializing in providing advisory services to the energy sector. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The company said that the acquisition is a significant addition to its Oil & Gas Group and overall business, as Intrepid's comprehensive coverage of the energy sector perfectly aligns with Houlihan's long-term strategy of delivering the deepest possible sector expertise to its global client base.

Notably, Intrepid's investment management business, Intrepid Investment Management, LLC, is not part of the transaction.

Upon closing of the transaction, which is expected to be completed before September 30, 2026, CEO of Intrepid, Hugh E. "Skip" McGee III, will join as a Managing Director and Global Chairman of the Oil & Gas Group of Houlihan. Also, 34 financial professionals will join the Group, bringing the global team to more than 70 financial professionals worldwide.

In the pre-market hours, HLI is trading at $134.00, up 0.80 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.