Hourly.io Wins Comparably Award For Employee Happiness

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hourly.io , a fast-growing workers' comp and payroll startup, is announcing it has won the Comparably Award for Happiest Employees.

Hourly was selected out of 70,000 companies across the U.S. who submitted a total of 15 million ratings through an anonymous survey. This is the first Comparably Award win for Hourly and the first time the company has participated in the awards process as an applicant.

Hourly offers workers' comp insurance and full-service payroll for small and medium businesses with hourly workers. As Co-founder and CEO Tom Sagi built a team for the startup and happiness was his top priority. He made sure employees always felt comfortable asking their managers for the resources they needed and could talk through any issues they spotted. The result? A highly collaborative work environment that made people excited to show up every day.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a great place to work," said Sagi. "Our goal has always been to create a close-knit environment for our employees. We've been able to accomplish this even while working fully remote across two countries. Winning a Comparably Award highlights the optimism and fulfillment felt by our team."

Happy employees are evidenced by Hourly's retention rate which is higher than the national average. More than 99% of employees have stayed with Hourly over the last year while the average organization in the US held on to just 76% of its workforce in 2022.

"We're thrilled to welcome Hourly as a Comparably Award winner for the first time," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazer. "The feedback from their team members made it abundantly clear that Hourly has a strong workplace culture and this is likely the first of many wins for the organization."

Launched in 2017, the Comparably Awards are derived from ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Winners are then determined based on 16 workplace culture topics, ranging from compensation, perks, and benefits to work-life balance, career growth, and leadership.

Hourly is currently hiring for positions across the US as well as in Colombia. For current opportunities, please visit www.hourly.io/careers .

About Hourly

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Hourly.io is an insurtech startup offering workers' comp insurance and full-service payroll for small and medium businesses with hourly workers. Powered by real-time data, Hourly's platform ensures running payroll is as quick as pressing a button and that you get accurate workers' comp premiums down to the penny. For more information, visit www.hourly.io .

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture site and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 workplace categories—based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education—it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party employee review site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's studies, salary reports, and annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit Comparably News .

