TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rumble is proud to announce that U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is making Rumble his preferred platform with exclusive content. McCarthy will use Rumble to make important announcements while engaging with his constituents and the American people on pressing political issues.

"Congressman McCarthy has already gained nearly ten thousand followers since joining Rumble," said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski ahead of the announcement. "His choice to use Rumble as his preferred platform shows how we have rapidly become an important platform for America's political leaders."

"Now more than ever, freedom-minded Americans across the country find themselves looking for a platform to uninhibitedly share ideas and content," McCarthy said. "On Rumble, I, along with every other user, can disseminate information, learn new things, and share unique ideas without fear of being censored or deplatformed. That is how it should be in America."

McCarthy is hosting multiple live streams this week, including today and tomorrow, as he introduces himself to the Rumble community.

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. Additionally, the company announced in December 2021 the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com

You can find the official Kevin McCarthy video channel here: https://rumble.com/c/RepKevinMcCarthy

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/house-minority-leader-kevin-mccarthy-makes-rumble-his-preferred-platform-301463834.html

SOURCE Rumble