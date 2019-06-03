house of gigs will release the first ever free bank account for gig workers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- house of gigs, a mobile back-office platform for gig economy workers, will release its own banking solution on July 1, 2019. This will be the first ever free mobile banking solution entirely focused on serving gig workers in the US.

From July 1, 2019, house of gigs members will be able to open a checking account with no monthly fees and no minimums, receive an international Visa Debit card and access a free dedicated savings account. In addition, the banking solution will also offer an expense tracker and a tax management module to allow workers to better track their eligible business deductions and lower their tax burden.

"We are very excited to provide unbanked and underbanked independent workers with a true mobile banking solution," said Matthias Halimi, CEO and Co-Founder of house of gigs. "From the start, we have designed our banking platform for gig economy workers to allow them to better manage the income volatility, build a financial safety net and save money on taxes by tracking their business expenses."

According to the 2018 FDIC National Survey of Unbanked and Underbanked Households, more than 14 million individuals in the US are unbanked and are therefore excluded from the gig economy as most platforms still require today a checking account to participate.

"We will keep exploring additional and innovative ways to give back control to hard-working people and will introduce a lot more features by the end of the year. The current state of the gig economy creates enormous opportunities for worker-centric companies," said Matthias Halimi.

About house of gigs

house of gigs is a mobile back-office platform for gig economy workers allowing them to find local income-generating opportunities and access a range of essential insurance and financial services. Launched in 2018, the house of gigs mobile application has had more than 115,000 members to date. house of gigs' mission is to help gig workers be successful independent business owners.

For more information, visit: www.houseofgigs.io/banking or contact banking@houseofgigs.io .

Media contact:

Pierre Boudet

Head of Partnerships

house of gigs

+1-202-425-4373

pierre@houseofgigs.io

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/house-of-gigs-will-release-the-first-ever-free-bank-account-for-gig-workers-300860620.html

SOURCE house of gigs