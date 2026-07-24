House of Origin Elevates the Cantonese Culinary Canon with Pristine Expressions for Summer



EQS Newswire / 24/07/2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST

Michelin-starred culinary director Chef Xu Jingye alongside Resident Chef Tim Lam accentuate the essence of Cantonese cuisine while presenting his signature philosophy of "Refined Homeliness"

MACAU SAR –



Lightly oil-blanched conch and partridge are swiftly stir-fried with fragrant floral notes, bringing together aromatic seafood sweetness and rich wok-hei technique.

This season, House of Origin joins forces with China's iconic baijiu Moutai to present an exclusive "A Journey of Craft and Time – 15-Year Moutai Pairing Dinner presented by House of Origin Masters", where exquisite aged liquors and masterfully crafted Cantonese delicacies come together in a remarkable celebration of time, terroir and craftsmanship. Complementing this exceptional offering, House of Origin will now cater to patrons with a newly introduced lunch service that unveils an array of new signature dishes, inviting guests to savour its refined Cantonese dining by day for convenience.



When Fine Aged Liquor Meets Vibrant Cantonese Fare



Presented by House of Origin and China's premium Moutai, the exclusive "A Journey of Craft and Time – 15-Year Moutai Pairing Dinner presented by House of Origin Masters" brings together the artistry of Cantonese cuisine and the timeless character of one of China's most revered spirits. Available at MOP2,888 per guest for just two evenings on 31 July and 1 August, with only two tables available per night, this intimate experience is designed for discerning guests seeking a truly unique culinary journey.



Curated by two-Michelin-starred Culinary Director Xu and brought to life by Resident Chef Lam, the special menu showcases traditional Cantonese craftsmanship elevated by rare premium ingredients. Each dish has been thoughtfully paired with three remarkable aged Moutai expressions, creating a harmonious dialogue between flavour, aroma and heritage.



A four-hour boiled white pepper broth with geoduck, wild sole and rice noodles, offering comforting flavours and finished tableside.

The pairing experience features the benchmark 15-Year Aged Moutai, a rare 2011 Feitian Moutai that has matured gracefully in bottle for fifteen years, and an extraordinary 2010 Aged Moutai 15-Year, distinguished by its exceptional depth, richness and complexity. Together, these celebrated spirits offer guests a rare opportunity to appreciate the transformative beauty of time and maturation.



The dinner unfolds as an elegant expression of Cantonese culinary heritage, where tradition and innovation converge in a harmonious journey of flavour. From the nostalgic craftsmanship of the Golden Oyster Roll Wrapped in Caul Fat to the signature House of Origin Abalone infused with Moutai aroma, each course is thoughtfully designed to complement the character and complexity of the accompanying aged Moutai, creating a sensory voyage enriched by time.



The special menu features refined creations such as Wok-fried Conch Slices with Shrimp Paste, Braised Pomelo Pith with Crab Roe and Fish Intestine, Crispy Cinnamon-infused Beef Short Rib, Roasted Goose with Fermented Black Bean and Mint, and Wok-fried Wild Mushroom Medley. Together, the dishes reveal a sophisticated progression of flavours, from rich sauce aromas and deep umami notes to the pure elegance of seasonal ingredients.



Highlights include the Braised Pomelo Pith with Crab Roe and Fish Intestine, a masterful composition balancing freshness, sweetness and savoury complexity with a lingering, refined finish. The Crispy Cinnamon-infused Beef Short Rib captivates with the gentle fragrance of cinnamon and red dates, unfolding layers of warmth and richness. The experience culminates with a comforting Pork and Rice Noodle Roll with Macau's century-old miso sauce, a tribute to local culinary heritage that provides a memorable and deeply authentic finale.



Complemented by a nourishing herbal soup and delicate petit fours, this exclusive dining experience is more than a pairing of rare aged Moutai and exceptional Cantonese cuisine, offering an unforgettable encounter with the artistry and enduring elegance of Cantonese gastronomy.



The signature dishes featured in "A Journey of Craft and Time – 15-Year Moutai Pairing Dinner" will remain available at House of Origin, offering guests the opportunity to savour the exceptional creations born from the collaboration between Galaxy Macau's newest Cantonese dining destination and China's iconic Moutai. Each dish elevates heritage, craftsmanship and refined Cantonese artistry.



Introducing a New Lunch Experience Inspired by the Seasons



Honouring the Cantonese philosophy of seasonal dining, Chef Xu and Chef Lam capture the essence of summer through House of Origin's newly launched lunch service and seasonal menu. Showcasing an abundance of fresh gourds, vegetables and premium seasonal seafood, the menu also pays tribute to Macau's culinary heritage through the thoughtful use of ingredients such as shrimp paste by the century-old Kong Hing Loong, reflecting respect for local flavours and traditions.



Roasted Goose with Fermented Black Bean and Mint alongside House of Origin Abalone infused with Moutai aromas, thoughtfully paired with rare aged Moutai, celebrating the timeless artistry and elegance of Cantonese gastronomy at

Designed to meet growing demand for an elevated daytime Cantonese dining experience, the new lunch service extends the warmth and intimacy of House of Origin's authentic, refined dining concept into the afternoon. Upholding the restaurant's signature "Refined Homeliness" philosophy, the menu celebrates ingredient purity, seasonality and meticulous craftsmanship.



Leading the "Exquisite Lunch Signature" menu are two newly introduced signature dishes: Crab Meat and Bitter Melon Silky Soup and Black Pepper Geoduck Clam Soup Rice Noodle.



The former combines sweet local bitter melon with fresh crab meat and crab stock to create a silky, refreshing soup with remarkable depth and elegance. The latter showcases a rich ivory-coloured broth simmered for four hours with pork tripe, old hen, pork bones and white peppercorns, accompanied by geoduck clam, wild sole fish fillet and sliced tripe. Finished tableside with the pouring of the fragrant hot broth, the dish delivers both culinary theatre and heart-warming comfort.



The summer menu further celebrates seasonal ingredients such as bitter melon, night-blooming jasmine and winter gourd, alongside premium seafood including young mud crab, fresh abalone, wild grouper and razor clams. Through masterful Cantonese techniques ranging from slow-simmered soups and velvety broths to expertly executed wok-frying, Chef Xu reveals the purest expression of each ingredient.



Among the highlights, Stir-Fried Conch and Partridge with Night-Scented Flower combines the delicate floral fragrance of jasmine blossoms with conch, shrimp, partridge and fresh lily bulbs, finished with crunchy walnuts for added texture and a captivating wok hei. The classic Double-Boiled Winter Melon and Frog with Dried Scallop, inspired by the celebrated Tai Shi Banquet tradition, features tender frog leg and sweet winter melon in a crystal-clear broth simmered for four hours. Equally enticing is Braised Hairy Gourd with Crab Roe Paste, where the natural sweetness of the gourd is elevated by the rich umami of aromatic crab paste.



Meanwhile, the comforting Rice Noodle Soup with Geoduck and Wild Sole embodies the warmth of a traditional family banquet, while the Crab Meat and Duran Bitter Melon Soup, featured on both the lunch and seasonal menus, offers guests a refreshing expression of summer that is both heart-warming and refined.



For the latest updates on Galaxy Macau and House of Origin, please visit:



Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theatres are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.



Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit





News Source: Galaxy Macau

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 July 2026 - House of Origin, the exclusive private Cantonese dining destination at Galaxy Macau, the world-class luxury integrated resort renowned for its award-winning hospitality and signature "World Class, Asian Heart" service philosophy, continues to captivate discerning gourmands with its exceptional culinary craftsmanship and elegant residential-style setting. Guided by its philosophy of "Refined Homeliness", House of Origin presents thoughtfully curated dining experiences that reinterpret the rich heritage of Cantonese gastronomy through a contemporary lens.This season, House of Origin joins forces with China's iconicMoutai to present an exclusive "A Journey of Craft and Time – 15-Year Moutai Pairing Dinner presented by House of Origin Masters", where exquisite aged liquors and masterfully crafted Cantonese delicacies come together in a remarkable celebration of time, terroir and craftsmanship. Complementing this exceptional offering, House of Origin will now cater to patrons with a newly introduced lunch service that unveils an array of new signature dishes, inviting guests to savour its refined Cantonese dining by day for convenience.Presented by House of Origin and China's premium Moutai, the exclusive "A Journey of Craft and Time – 15-Year Moutai Pairing Dinner presented by House of Origin Masters" brings together the artistry of Cantonese cuisine and the timeless character of one of China's most revered spirits. Available at MOP2,888 per guest for just two evenings on 31 July and 1 August, with only two tables available per night, this intimate experience is designed for discerning guests seeking a truly unique culinary journey.Curated by two-Michelin-starred Culinary Director Xu and brought to life by Resident Chef Lam, the special menu showcases traditional Cantonese craftsmanship elevated by rare premium ingredients. Each dish has been thoughtfully paired with three remarkable aged Moutai expressions, creating a harmonious dialogue between flavour, aroma and heritage.The pairing experience features the benchmark 15-Year Aged Moutai, a rare 2011 Feitian Moutai that has matured gracefully in bottle for fifteen years, and an extraordinary 2010 Aged Moutai 15-Year, distinguished by its exceptional depth, richness and complexity. Together, these celebrated spirits offer guests a rare opportunity to appreciate the transformative beauty of time and maturation.The dinner unfolds as an elegant expression of Cantonese culinary heritage, where tradition and innovation converge in a harmonious journey of flavour. From the nostalgic craftsmanship of the Golden Oyster Roll Wrapped in Caul Fat to the signature House of Origin Abalone infused with Moutai aroma, each course is thoughtfully designed to complement the character and complexity of the accompanying aged Moutai, creating a sensory voyage enriched by time.The special menu features refined creations such as Wok-fried Conch Slices with Shrimp Paste, Braised Pomelo Pith with Crab Roe and Fish Intestine, Crispy Cinnamon-infused Beef Short Rib, Roasted Goose with Fermented Black Bean and Mint, and Wok-fried Wild Mushroom Medley. Together, the dishes reveal a sophisticated progression of flavours, from rich sauce aromas and deep umami notes to the pure elegance of seasonal ingredients.Highlights include the Braised Pomelo Pith with Crab Roe and Fish Intestine, a masterful composition balancing freshness, sweetness and savoury complexity with a lingering, refined finish. The Crispy Cinnamon-infused Beef Short Rib captivates with the gentle fragrance of cinnamon and red dates, unfolding layers of warmth and richness. The experience culminates with a comforting Pork and Rice Noodle Roll with Macau's century-old miso sauce, a tribute to local culinary heritage that provides a memorable and deeply authentic finale.Complemented by a nourishing herbal soup and delicate petit fours, this exclusive dining experience is more than a pairing of rare aged Moutai and exceptional Cantonese cuisine, offering an unforgettable encounter with the artistry and enduring elegance of Cantonese gastronomy.The signature dishes featured in "A Journey of Craft and Time – 15-Year Moutai Pairing Dinner" will remain available at House of Origin, offering guests the opportunity to savour the exceptional creations born from the collaboration between Galaxy Macau's newest Cantonese dining destination and China's iconic Moutai. Each dish elevates heritage, craftsmanship and refined Cantonese artistry.Honouring the Cantonese philosophy of seasonal dining, Chef Xu and Chef Lam capture the essence of summer through House of Origin's newly launched lunch service and seasonal menu. Showcasing an abundance of fresh gourds, vegetables and premium seasonal seafood, the menu also pays tribute to Macau's culinary heritage through the thoughtful use of ingredients such as shrimp paste by the century-old Kong Hing Loong, reflecting respect for local flavours and traditions.Designed to meet growing demand for an elevated daytime Cantonese dining experience, the new lunch service extends the warmth and intimacy of House of Origin's authentic, refined dining concept into the afternoon. Upholding the restaurant's signature "Refined Homeliness" philosophy, the menu celebrates ingredient purity, seasonality and meticulous craftsmanship.Leading the "Exquisite Lunch Signature" menu are two newly introduced signature dishes: Crab Meat and Bitter Melon Silky Soup and Black Pepper Geoduck Clam Soup Rice Noodle.The former combines sweet local bitter melon with fresh crab meat and crab stock to create a silky, refreshing soup with remarkable depth and elegance. The latter showcases a rich ivory-coloured broth simmered for four hours with pork tripe, old hen, pork bones and white peppercorns, accompanied by geoduck clam, wild sole fish fillet and sliced tripe. Finished tableside with the pouring of the fragrant hot broth, the dish delivers both culinary theatre and heart-warming comfort.The summer menu further celebrates seasonal ingredients such as bitter melon, night-blooming jasmine and winter gourd, alongside premium seafood including young mud crab, fresh abalone, wild grouper and razor clams. Through masterful Cantonese techniques ranging from slow-simmered soups and velvety broths to expertly executed wok-frying, Chef Xu reveals the purest expression of each ingredient.Among the highlights,combines the delicate floral fragrance of jasmine blossoms with conch, shrimp, partridge and fresh lily bulbs, finished with crunchy walnuts for added texture and a captivating. The classic, inspired by the celebrated Tai Shi Banquet tradition, features tender frog leg and sweet winter melon in a crystal-clear broth simmered for four hours. Equally enticing is, where the natural sweetness of the gourd is elevated by the rich umami of aromatic crab paste.Meanwhile, the comfortingembodies the warmth of a traditional family banquet, while the, featured on both the lunch and seasonal menus, offers guests a refreshing expression of summer that is both heart-warming and refined.For the latest updates on Galaxy Macau and House of Origin, please visit: www.galaxymacau.com Hashtag: #GalaxyMacauThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theatres are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com News Source: Galaxy Macau 24/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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