House of Rohl® Brings Hollywood Glamour to New "Life Well Crafted" Campaign

Fast-growing House of Rohl brand rises to next level of expression

IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The House of Rohl®, a portfolio of five iconic, global luxury plumbing brands, today announced the launch of a new brand campaign to continue to fuel its fast-growing business. The new campaign partners with Hollywood creators to bring the idea of "Life Well Crafted" to screens nationwide, showcasing the artful integration of luxury design into an aspirational life. Directed by screenwriter, photographer and director Gia Coppola, the story shifts the usual industry focus from products to the interesting lives led and curated with the House of Rohl®.

The black and white, cinematic narrative gives glimpses into the life of a couple and their emotional and physical preparations for an exquisite dinner party and its aftermath. Not everything is as it may seem for the beautiful couple, as they navigate the evening.

"For this production, I was inspired by noir and new-wave movie trailers, and the aesthetic of black-and-white visuals, and was thrilled to help bring the agency's scripts and vision to life with the excellent talent and crew on set. I'm excited to see where the team takes our footage in the edit!" said Gia Coppola.

Each scene includes one or more of House of Rohl's five brands – Riobel®, Perrin & Rowe®, Shaws®, Victoria + Albert®, and ROHL® - to enhance the characters' journeys and depict the scope of design possibilities in kitchen and bath available through House of Rohl®.

"House of Rohl® is authentic and crafted, and this new creative evokes both of those fantastic principles in the use of film," said Mark-Hans Richer, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at House of Rohl®. "You have to be confident in the inherent designs of your products to showcase them in black and white, but it's the details of how they come together to support a luxury consumer's life that matters the most. It is what we mean by 'A Life Well Crafted,' and why we have been growing so well as a brand with our iconic portfolio."

The new brand campaign was brought to life in collaboration with Rodgers Townsend, a St. Louis-based integrated creative agency, and will be distributed across connected-TV, print and digital channels, as well as in showrooms and trade shows throughout the United States and Canada.

For more information, homeowners and designers can discover the latest luxury decorative plumbing innovations and offerings from the House of Rohl® portfolio of brands at houseofrohl.com. For press information, please visit houseofrohl.com/press-room.

About House of Rohl®.

House of Rohl® is a portfolio of luxury decorative plumbing brands curated from around the world allowing you to tell your own story of a life well-crafted: Riobel®, Perrin & Rowe®, Shaws®, Victoria + Albert® and ROHL®. Each has a unique story that connects craft, place of origin and specialized techniques that deliver timeless design. Together they bring a richness of heritage, innovation and design to your kitchen and bath. House of Rohl and its portfolio of brands are a part of the Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.'s Water Innovations (NYSE: FBHS).

