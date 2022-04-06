|
06.04.2022 21:00:04
Housebuilders pledge £1.3bn for fire safety work on mid-rise blocks
Funds for remediation including removal of flammable cladding still short of £4bn government estimateMajor UK housebuilders have so far promised to spend about £1.3bn to remove cladding and other fire hazards from mid-rise housing blocks, but are still short of the estimated £4bn needed to avoid another Grenfell Tower-style disaster.On Wednesday Barratt Developments and Redrow were the latest to reveal how much they would put aside to address life-threatening fire safety issues in the housing developments constructed by the firms over the past 30 years. Barratt said the decision would cost it up to £400m, while the figure for Redrow is £200m. Continue reading...
