HouseFax adds "Radon Risk" data to Comprehensive Property History Reports

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HouseFax is helping the real estate community "know before you buy", enhancing the company's comprehensive property history reports with the addition of Radon risk data. This new information, which is not typically found on property listing websites, is helping to offer the most detailed look into the history and true condition of a home and ensure that real estate clients can make the most informed decisions about a home transaction.

"Very few home buyers are aware that significant radon exposure in residential real estate is the second leading cause of lung cancer," says Dr. Chris Apfel, President and CEO of SageMedic Corporation, a noted cancer diagnostic expert and member of the National HouseCheck Board of Directors. "According to the Center of Disease Control (CDC), radon is estimated to account for 20,000 lung cancer deaths in the United States annually. Having this information in the HouseFax report is critically important for any home buyer to ensure they are sufficiently informed of potential health risks."

Radon is an odorless, colorless and radioactive gas and a byproduct of natural soil decay that can be found in low and harmless doses almost everywhere. However, at critically high doses, radon is a dangerous carcinogen that causes lung cancer.

"HouseFax is a critical tool within the National HouseCheck family, providing the most detailed home data available for our clients," says Dennis Conforto, HouseCheck Chairman and CEO. "HouseCheck is built on a commitment to protect the value, health and safety of the home and those within it. Helping to identify any potential risk within a home is our obligation and this addition is a small but significant extension of that commitment."

HouseCheck COO, Bill Klehm, adds, "HouseFax continues to break new ground, identifying critical information gaps and filling in the blanks for the benefit and protection of all real estate consumers."

Factors that can determine the levels of Radon found within a home can include the type of structure, condition of the foundation, climate, how often windows are open, and even the type of appliances. Higher radon levels are often easily remedied with a few simple steps. However, without the data, many are unaware of their risks and level of exposure.

To learn more about HouseFax Property History reports, Radon risk and other important information, please visit https://housefax.com/

