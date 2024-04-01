|
01.04.2024 06:00:04
Household bills rise sharply despite easing energy costs
Rates for phone, broadband and water will increase from Monday and other rises are in the pipelineConsumers are braced for huge rises in their household bills on everything from water to broadband, as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.Despite inflation easing, Monday will see the cost of a host of bills and taxes increasing, adding further pressure to household finances more than two years after bills began to rise significantly. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!