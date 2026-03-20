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20.03.2026 11:40:49
Household energy bills in Great Britain ‘could rise to almost £2,000 a year’ amid Iran war shock
Consultancy’s forecast of £1,972 annual dual fuel bill follows conflict pushing UK’s gas market past three-year highsBusiness live – latest updatesHousehold energy bills in Great Britain could soar by more than £330 a year to almost £2,000 from this summer after the war in Iran pushed the UK’s gas market past three-year highs.A typical combined household gas and electricity bill is now forecast to reach £1,972 a year from July under the UK government’s quarterly price cap, according to analysis by Cornwall Insight, an energy consultancy. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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