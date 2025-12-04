GRID Aktie
WKN DE: A3EH8R / ISIN: JP3274160005
|
04.12.2025 09:26:25
Households face higher energy bills as £28bn grid upgrade gets go-ahead
Plan to improve gas networks and rewire electricity systems across Great Britain likely to add £30 to average annual billEnergy companies have been given the green light to spend £28bn on Great Britain’s gas and electricity grids, raising fears of higher household bills.The energy watchdog, Ofgem, approved more than £17.8bn of spending plans to upgrade gas transmission and distribution networks in the five years from 2026. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
