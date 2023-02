Households in England and Wales face biggest water bills rise in decades

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Consumer groups say 7.5% increase could be ‘tipping point’ for customers already struggling to pay Households in England and Wales are facing the biggest increase to water bills in almost two decades from April, putting further pressure on budgets already weathering the cost of living crisis.The industry body Water UK said the typical water bill will increase to an average of £448 a year from April, a hike of 7.5%. Continue reading...