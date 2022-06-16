HOUSEPLANT ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC HIRE TO LEAD PREMIUM HOMEWARES DIVISION

Kelly Natenshon will serve as Houseplant's New Senior Vice President of Housegoods, Strengthening Houseplant's Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houseplant , the cannabis lifestyle brand founded by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, is pleased to announce the addition of Kelly Natenshon in a new key role as Senior Vice President of Housegoods. Natenshon brings over 20 years of experience in product and merchandising to Houseplant and will help the company grow its "House" arm of the business, focused on creating functional and design-led homewares including ceramics, ashtrays, lighters, accessories and most recently, a new line of premium lights and lamps.

Natenshon joins Houseplant after five years consulting for home brands California Closets, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, Wayfair and its subsidiary brands, All Modern, Birch Lane and Joss & Main. Natenshon's role during her consulting engagements was to fill a leadership gap as Chief Product Officer or strategize and execute against new business opportunities. Prior to consulting, she held product & merchandising leadership roles at iconic home lifestyle brands Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Kids. In the 15 years Natenshon was with Pottery Barn, she helped grow and manage the company's $1 billion furniture, lighting, housewares and décor businesses across retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

"Houseplant is a cultural zeitgeist at the intersection of design, cannabis and interiors that is quickly filling a gap in the market for a new sophistication of homewares," said Natenshon. "I could not be more excited to join this dynamic team who values design as much as I do, and for the opportunity to lead the home division of a company that has already seen immense success with products that resonate so well with both the cannabis and the design communities."

In her new position, Natenshon will oversee product strategy, curation and development for Housegoods. Leveraging her extensive background and connections within the home and interior industries, she will play a key role in ushering in new lines of business for Houseplant, while providing operational support for the Housegoods team and spearheading design vision.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kelly into the Houseplant family– her vast knowledge of the industry, decades of experience and passion for design make her the perfect fit to lead our growing Housegoods division," said Houseplant Co-Founder and CEO Mikey Mohr. "Through Housegoods, we are actively engaging with and selling products to consumers in all 50 states today; with Kelly's leadership, we will be able to prudently expand our offerings and meet all of our growth objectives over the coming years, to make Houseplant the leading global cannabis lifestyle company."

Natenshon's hire aligns with Houseplant's ongoing investment in product innovation. Since launching in March 2021, Houseplant has continued to release new and innovative pieces, each meticulously crafted with the consumer in mind. As the company continues to scale, consumers can expect a new wave of thoughtfully-designed and functional products throughout 2022. New product launches will drop on Houseplant.com today at 9:00am PST and include:

Houseplant Weight Lamp: Tactfully and thoughtfully designed to be a modern take of a weight lamp, this upscale light has a gray marble base with a removable anodized ashtray that is easy to clean and dispose of ash. While the lamp includes a 3000k LED light that produces soft color light, the combination of lamp and ashtray is a sophisticated space saver on a desk or side table.





Designed as Houseplant's modern version of a lantern, this light is the perfect companion for hosting outdoors or as an accent light in living or working spaces. Unlike its oil powered predecessors, this lantern has 15 hours of battery life, USB charge capability, storage, a built in funnel ashtray with a notch, bridle leather handle and an adjustable dimmer to light up your life. Available in custom Houseplant Green and Light Blue colorways with a slightly matte finish.

Houseplant will continue to release additional product innovations throughout the rest of summer, including a second volume of the Vinyl Box Set, Ashtrays and Ceramics designed by Seth, a new color of the Gloopy Ashtray and more. For more information, exclusive previews and exact release dates, visit Houseplant.com to sign up for newsletters.

About Houseplant

Founded by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Michael Mohr, James Weaver and Alex McAtee, Houseplant is a lifestyle company rooted in cannabis that creates and curates thoughtful design-led and innovative products. The company unifies the worlds of "House" and "Plant" to offer a top-tier cannabis experience through one-of-a-kind expert insights paired perfectly with well-designed, premium home goods. Houseplant emphasizes social impact and is committed to ending the unjust, racist cannabis laws that, despite legalization in many parts of the country, still exist today. To learn more, please visit www.houseplant.com .

