Housesitting is a great way to travel and save | Letter

Gordon Cooper decided to take up housesitting after retiring 10 years ago and has never looked backRe Jessica Rawnsley’s article (‘I’m a homeless guy looking after a palace!’ The housesitters escaping the cost of living crisis, 21 November), I recently came across a 75-year-old woman who lives in a campervan and had been doing it for 40 years. I retired nearly 10 years ago and, with itchy feet after a lifetime of touring theatre, I decided to take up housesitting.At first, I signed up with an agency for contacts, but realised that it was making money off my back from the owners of properties. Setting myself up with public liability insurance – just in case I knock over a Ming vase or a pet sadly dies on my watch – and a criminal record check, I made it known that I was available. Continue reading...