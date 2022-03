Housing association has left asbestos in my flat for four years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Masking tape was used to cover it and I have also had to endure vermin and insectsI have been living with exposed asbestos in my flat for nearly four years and my housing association, Notting Hill Genesis (NHG), has repeatedly ignored my calls to have it removed. The problem came to light in 2017 when a carpenter, who was repairing a board covering a disused fireplace in my bedroom, discovered it contained asbestos. Four other areas of asbestos were then found in the living areas. Masking tape was used to seal them, but nothing has been done since.I am a 73-year-old African with various health conditions and have also had to endure a rotten kitchen floor and a holed, cracked wall which have become an entry route for vermin and bed bugs. In 2020, after two years without action, I was told surveyors were only attending urgent cases. Months later, four appointments were cancelled by NHG. I asked to pay for an independent surveyor to inspect my flat and reclaim the cost from NHG, but was refused.