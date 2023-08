Housing costs making UK households much poorer than US peers, study finds

Report says wealth gap would be wider if not for over-priced or ineffective services such as healthcare in USThe average US household is almost a third richer than its UK counterpart and most of this difference is down to housing being cheaper in the US, according to a study by a leading thinktank.If it were not for the fact that homes are 40% less expensive a square metre on average in the US – allowing them to live in much larger properties for the same outlay – US households would have the same standard of living as their counterparts across the Atlantic. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel