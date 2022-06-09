Houston, We Do Not Have a Problem - Knightscope Signs Another Texas Contract

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, announced today that it has a new contract in Houston, Texas. This New York based investor, developer, owner and operator has more than 16,500 apartments in 18 states with a national footprint that includes more than $6 billion in assets and identified pipeline. This client prides itself on developing true partnerships to replicate the success of its business practices across its portfolio of properties. Similar to the positive results experienced by Liberty Village in Las Vegas, the K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) will be helping to deter crime and loitering in an effort to create a safer and more secure community.

