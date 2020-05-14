Houston Astros Alex Bregman's Video Game Fundraiser Provides More Than 150,000 Meals for Hungry Houstonians

HOUSTON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman turned a popular at-home activity into a fundraising machine over the last 24-hours. Utilizing his love of video games, the famed ballplayer raised a total of $57,252.58 during his 24-hour charity livestream gaming event on the popular website Twitch. The initiative was just one of many ways Bregman has generated attention and funds for FEEDHOU – his $3M fundraising campaign benefitting The Houston Food Bank.

The online streaming event began early Tuesday morning and concluded at 7:59 am on Wednesday, May 13. During the video game marathon, Bregman and other celebrity participants battled it out on games such as Fortnite, Madden NFL 20, and Call of Duty: Warzone. All proceeds generated during the event were donated directly to The Houston Food Bank and its various food pantry programs.

The event also featured guest appearances from professional athletes such as fellow Astros George Springer, Lance McCullers Jr., Josh Reddick and Jake Marisnick; Former Houston Texans Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry; and mixed martial artists Derrick Lewis and Stephen Thompson.

During the event, Bregman gave away memorabilia, invited several generous donors to play alongside him and his friends and even spoke live online with guests such as singer-songwriter Cody Jinks; rapper, writer and filmmaker Residente, and Baylor University's women's basketball Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey.

"We are so grateful for everyone who participated and everyone who donated," said Bregman. "These are tough times and many of our neighbors are still struggling. We hope these donations can make a real difference – become a real game-changer – for those Houstonians who need it most."

About FEEDHOU:

On April 10, 2020, Houston Astros player Alex Bregman launched FEEDHOU, a fundraising campaign to help Houston-area residents experiencing food scarcity and insecurity during the COVID-19 crisis. To help kick-start the initiative, Mr. Bregman along with local entrepreneur Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale each committed $100,000. Bregman also launched a sidewalk chalk mural campaign that encouraged residents to share elaborate chalk drawings on social media about what The Houston Food Bank and FEEDHOU meant to them.

Rallying the community spirit behind the "Houston Strong" campaign that grew in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, Mr. Bregman now calls on Houstonians to step to the plate and contribute. Donations can be made by typing "FEEDHOU" in a text message to the number 41444 or by visiting the FEEDHOU Alex's Army donation page on the Houston Food Bank's page at www.houstonfoodbank.org.

